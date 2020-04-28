Here is Neha Kakkar's mantra for blocking

How have you kept yourself busy during the quarantine period?
Well, the crash came at a time when he was planning to take a long break anyway. I have not taken a break in over a year. So, I enjoy spending time with my family, having healthy food, listening to good music, and generally relaxing.
How do you stay away from negative thoughts about the pandemic?
I have no place for negativity in my life. Prayers, positive thinking and helping those in need is the call of the hour.
What exercise / diet regimen can you follow at home?
Anything specific you should include in your diet to keep fit?
The five main songs of Neha Kakkar:
London Thumakda – Queen
Kar Gayi Chull – Kapoor and children
Aankh Maarey – Simmba
Cheez Badi – Machine
Kala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho
