Here is Neha Kakkar's mantra for blocking

From singing satsangs as a child to being eliminated on a reality show, which she now judges curiously, Neha Kakkar's life has seen twists and turns. However, the beautiful singer has a pretty Sufi philosophy in every challenge that is presented to her. A lot of prayer, a lot of gratitude and a lot of love is his way of dealing with the pandemic. Keep reading …

How have you kept yourself busy during the quarantine period?

Well, the crash came at a time when he was planning to take a long break anyway. I have not taken a break in over a year. So, I enjoy spending time with my family, having healthy food, listening to good music, and generally relaxing.

How do you stay away from negative thoughts about the pandemic?

I have no place for negativity in my life. Prayers, positive thinking and helping those in need is the call of the hour.

What exercise / diet regimen can you follow at home?

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

One can do functional training and hands-free exercises at home to keep his physical and mental health under control.

Anything specific you should include in your diet to keep fit?

Have a balanced diet. Never refrain from eating anything, but control your portions.

The five main songs of Neha Kakkar:

London Thumakda – Queen

Kar Gayi Chull – Kapoor and children

Aankh Maarey – Simmba

Cheez Badi – Machine

Kala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho