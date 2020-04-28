Have the Broncos done enough to earn an extra spot in the AFC playoffs?

Home Local News Have the Broncos done enough to earn an extra spot in the...

Keeler: No matter how you cut it, the Broncos improved, from top to bottom. This could be the most athletic draft class in the franchise of the recent harvest, with a string of good-value grabs that got national experts excited about John Elway's 2020 run. Here's the problem: despite All the juice at wide receiver and inside both lines, this list remains, for now, the thinnest in entry-level talent in three of the four most critical positions on the field: quarterback, left tackle and cornerback. . If Elway doesn't tackle at least one of those three spots with a veteran free agent, he's playing Russian roulette with fans' postseason dreams. What you say?

New man: I say that for all the "weapons,quot; Elway acquired to assist quarterback Drew Lock, the Broncos' draft strategy reveals a multi-tier bet up front. Drew Lock must stay healthy for Denver to have a shot at the expanded playoff field, and for Lock to stay healthy, left tackle Garett Bolles must be as consistent as he is lasting. Ja’Wuan James, whose knee tore apart his 2019 season, must be the reliable, big-money right tackle Elway paid for. The same goes for Bryce Callahan on the corner slot machine.

