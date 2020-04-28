Have the Broncos done enough to earn an extra spot in the AFC playoffs?

Keeler: No matter how you cut it, the Broncos improved, from top to bottom. This could be the most athletic draft class in the franchise of the recent harvest, with a string of good-value grabs that got national experts excited about John Elway's 2020 run. Here's the problem: despite All the juice at wide receiver and inside both lines, this list remains, for now, the thinnest in entry-level talent in three of the four most critical positions on the field: quarterback, left tackle and cornerback. . If Elway doesn't tackle at least one of those three spots with a veteran free agent, he's playing Russian roulette with fans' postseason dreams. What you say?

New man: I say that for all the "weapons,quot; Elway acquired to assist quarterback Drew Lock, the Broncos' draft strategy reveals a multi-tier bet up front. Drew Lock must stay healthy for Denver to have a shot at the expanded playoff field, and for Lock to stay healthy, left tackle Garett Bolles must be as consistent as he is lasting. Ja’Wuan James, whose knee tore apart his 2019 season, must be the reliable, big-money right tackle Elway paid for. The same goes for Bryce Callahan on the corner slot machine.

Keeler: Another brush? AFC Depth pretty good teams, on paper, where a glut of 7 to 9 wins, including the Patriots, could clog postseason pipes. Within the conference, the Dolphins, Bengals, and Jaguars are only expected to be miserable, and the Broncos face only one of them. Based on the projected win totals for BetOnline.ag in 2020, seven games, two with the Chiefs and one with Buffalo, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, New England and Pittsburgh, are against fixed teams to finish 9-7 or better. .

New man: Let's be honest: Lock's 4-1 mark to end the 2019 season was good for the headlines and the excitement of fans, but ending up mindless home games against Oakland and the unfortunate Detroit wasn't exactly a test of instinct. Lock has a decidedly bigger task ahead of him this year. However, statistically, the Denver schedule is actually easier than it was a year ago. The 2018 winning percentage of the Broncos' opponents in 2019 was 53.7%, the second-highest in the NFL behind Oakland. By 2020, Denver's solid timeline ranks 12th with 51.2%.

Keeler: Meanwhile, the AFC West is preparing to be a death march. If the Chargers have a pulse as a quarterback, they are a solid candidate to bounce back. The Raiders' move in Las Vegas could be really inspiring for a roster that feels like homeless forever. Non-head division clubs are a kind of dice game, and someone You have to finish fourth.

New man: Considering the expanded playoff field, veteran Denver acquisitions and at least two plug-and-play pieces from the draft, a postseason spot is a clear and achievable goal. But as much as the Rockies are the Dodgers' little brothers in the National League West, the Broncos must understand that while Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are together in Kansas City, Denver will look to the Chiefs. That means playing for one of the three wild cards in the conference, and then hoping that Lock has the courage to win on the road in the playoffs.