Harvard will be "open,quot; in the fall, but what does that mean?

Harvard University will be "open,quot; for classes and research this fall, the institution announced Monday.

But what exactly does that look like? As the tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic persists, details are still in the works, school leaders say.

In an open letter to the Harvard community, Provost Alan Garber wrote that "a variety of scenarios have been evaluated and will continue to be evaluated for the fall, from fully restored activities on campus, to a & # 39; normal & # 39; return to campus, until delaying the opening of the university until the next spring semester. "

"The consequences of any major decision for a large and complex university like Harvard are themselves complex and highly uncertain," Garber wrote. "However, for us the most important decision is clear: Harvard will be open in the fall of 2020."

Harvard is trying to bring its students, faculty, staff, and postdoctoral fellows back to its Cambridge campus as soon as possible, but the university is preparing for the possibility that much, if not all, of the semester of Fall must happen remotely, according to Garber.

The approach is also likely to mean that each of the university's schools will offer its own specific guide regarding fall classes, activities and programs, he wrote.

Even if the semester starts remotely, the university expects people to return to campus as soon as possible, as long as it's safe to do so, Garber said.

However, Garber emphasized that remote learning next semester will be "noticeably different,quot; from what students and faculty experienced this spring, as teachers from across the spectrum of higher education were quick to transition their plans. from studies to an online environment.

The college had less than two weeks to navigate the transition from last month, Garber said.

“With more time to prepare, we are confident that we can create a better and more engaging experience for the fall should many of our activities need to be done remotely. Rather than trying to approximate the online campus experience, we can focus our efforts on developing the best possible remote educational experience, "Garber wrote." A successful change in pedagogy of this magnitude will require tremendous creativity and dedication from all of our community. Efforts to that end are already underway. "

When Harvard will allow students, staff and faculty to return to its Cambridge campus will depend on whether epidemiological data and public health models show that "most of the disease activity is behind us and that it is unlikely new waves emerge from the outbreak, "Garber wrote.

"If our community has not developed sufficient levels of immunity through recovery from illness or vaccination, and if there is no safe and effective antiviral therapy, we will likely need adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, reliable and convenient viral testing, robust contact tracking procedures and facilities for quarantine and isolation, ”the letter says. "We must do our part to ensure the health and safety of everyone inside and outside the Harvard community, particularly those at high risk. In the coming months we will learn more about whether these conditions can be met in time for the fall semester. ”

Still, Garber, building on the university's ability to innovate throughout its history, wrote that Harvard can create new approaches to remote education that will set a plan for other institutions to follow.

"In its 384-year history, Harvard has overcome many adversities, taking advantage of the courage and determination of its community," he wrote. "This extraordinary time calls us to build on that history, working together in a way we have never had before."

