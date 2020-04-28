Gwen Stefani enthusiastically talks about Blake Shelton after her collaboration song tops the country radio list!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of the most beloved couples in the industry as their romance seems perfect! That said, it's hard for people to even imagine that they are more #objective and generally adorable together, and yet each time they manage to surprise everyone.

This time, Gwen fell in love with her man after her duet, Nobody But You, took the top spot on the country's radio list.

For Gwen, this achievement was definitely the first since her genre was not originally country.

That said, he was super happy to declare that he had reached a new milestone in his career at age 50.

Soon after it happened, her country singer boyfriend started congratulating her, tweeting: ‘Congratulations @gwenstefani on your first country song that was # 1 on country radio !!! Not bad for your first try! Thank you all too! #no one but you. & # 39;

In response, Gwen took over her man, saying she is lucky to meet him, let alone collaborate with Blake!

‘Trying to understand the fact that I even know you Blake Shelton, let alone being in such a beautiful classic duo, right? Thank you! for taking me on this trip with you !! I am so grateful and amazed at all the support everyone has shown us! gx, "he tweeted.

But number 1 was not only special to Gwen, as it turns out it was also an achievement for Blake!

According to the Chart data tweet, it is their "27th hit # 1, the most among artists debuting in this century." That is incredible!

It is definitely a truly impressive milestone for the country star and should be even more as he can also share it with his other half.

Congratulations guys!



