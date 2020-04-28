Gunpowder & Sky, Circle of Confusion Team for Science Fiction and Horror Projects – Up News Info

Entertainment company Gunpowder & Sky has signed an agreement with Circle of Confusion to develop and produce films and television projects, which will be drawn from writers, directors and producers who have had their work published in Dust or Alter, science fiction. and Gunpowder's horror. brands, respectively.

The joint venture will also focus on nurturing new talents who will have the opportunity to be represented by Circle of Confusion managers, while filmmakers Dust and Akter will also have quick access to Circle of Confusion's list of managers and clients.

"Advocating for the next generation of filmmakers has always been part of our DNA, and since we launched DUST and ALTER a few years ago, we have curated, produced and shown more than 500 films on our channels," said Floris Bauer, President of Gunpowder & Sky. . “We are delighted to partner with Circle, further develop DUST and ALTER IP, and unearth innovative talents from our network of diverse global creators. With their track record of uncovering the creators behind movies and series like The Matrix, The Walking Dead, John Wick and Black Panther, we hope that together we will be fortunate enough to build one or two iconic franchises. ”

"We couldn't be more excited about our collaboration with Gunpowder & Sky on their DUST and ALTER brands. DUST and ALTER are prime channels for the kind of cutting-edge science fiction and horror creators and IP that Circle has been successful in fostering for decades. Working with the Gunpowder & Sky team to launch these talented filmmakers and create exceptional films and television is a powerful and strategic step for our two companies, ”said Circle of Confusion partners.

In the wake of the changing theatrical landscape due to the current health crisis, Gunpowder & Sky released its first film, an Irish science fiction thriller / titled Sea fever, on the science fiction channel Dust, which is now available in the UK, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands in addition to the USA. USA