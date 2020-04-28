Greece curbs coronavirus, defying expectations

THESSALONIKI, Greece – For years, Greece has been seen as one of the most troublesome members of the European Union, burdened by a financial crisis, corruption and political instability. But in the coronavirus pandemic, the country has emerged as a welcome surprise: its outbreak appears to be much more limited than expected.
As the virus spread throughout Europe, many Greeks feared the worst: it would be the next Italy or Spain.
After all, the country's health system had been weakened by a decade-long financial crisis. And Greece has one of the oldest populations in the European Union, second only to Italy, leaving him more vulnerable to disease.
But the number of reported deaths and people in intensive care due to the virus in Greece has it remained a small fraction of what it is in many other European nations.
Now, a country that has grown accustomed to being seen as a troubled child in the European Union welcomes its government's response and hopes to reopen its economy.
"Greece has defied the odds," said Kevin Featherstone, director of the Hellenic Observatory at the London School of Economics.
Because Greece has tested a very small percentage of its population, it is impossible to know how extensive the virus has spread in the country. But their total deaths have been low, 138 in a population of about 10.7 million, a surprise to experts, especially given the elderly population. And a great relief.
On Tuesday, just over a month after the government imposed a blockade, the prime minister announced a time frame to gradually reduce restrictions and make the country recover.
Only 69,833 people have been tested for the virus in Greece, but experts agree that the country's decision to quickly enforce social distancing measures and strengthen its weakened health system helped curb the outbreak.
So did the will of most Greeks to carry out orders.
On February 27, a day after the country's first Covid-19 case was diagnosed in Thessaloniki, the second largest city in Greece, the government canceled the annual Carnival. On March 11 the schools closed. Two days later, Greece limited non-essential travel and closed cafes, restaurants, libraries, and museums, among other places.
Soon, anyone coming from abroad had to go through a mandatory two-week quarantine or risk a fine of approximately $ 5,400. Everyone in the country had to notify the government every time they left their homes, even if it was to walk the dog.
"We act preventively," said Giorgos Gerapetritis, the Greek minister of state.
"We consciously prefer to make a significant financial sacrifice rather than sacrifice human life," he said.
As of this week, 2,566 coronavirus infections have been reported in Greece. Belgium, by comparison, has reported 47,334 infections and 7,331 deaths, despite countries having similar population sizes.
Starting in February, Greece worked to rapidly increase its intensive care beds by more than 70 percent and recruited 3,337 additional hospital staff members, said Vassilis Kikilias, the health minister. It has also opened 2,500 more hospital worker positions and plans to hire 942 additional doctors, a health ministry spokesman said last week.
"The mobilization was very fast," said Anastasia Kotanidou, associate professor in the Department of Critical Care at the University of Athens and president of the Greek Society for Intensive Care. Without it, he said, the health care system would not have been able to handle the outbreak.
Across the country, many Greeks were quick to accept the new normal, even giving up on things like gathering in groups to roast lamb on Orthodox Easter. That could have been unthinkable just a few months ago.
A recent survey found that the The country's two most popular people are Sotiris Tsiodras, a specialist in soft-spoken infectious diseases at the University of Athens, and Nicholas Hardalias, vice minister of civil protection. The doctor and politician organize daily briefings on viruses in Greece, and it has become a must-see television.
Mr. Featherstone said the government had "followed the science,quot; by having Dr. Tsiodras lead the policy, and that giving Mr. Hardalias the power to monitor the country's response to the outbreak helped ensure that everything ran smoothly. .
"None of these actions is typical of Greek governments when faced with challenges," he said. They seemed to reflect the business background of Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis, a former financial analyst, he added.
Pavlos Eleftheriadis, a retired stage director at the national theater in northern Greece, said he was pleasantly surprised by the government's response to the outbreak.
"I was proud that there is a state," said Mr. Eleftheriadis, who is from Thessaloniki. "There are politicians who listen to scientists."
But despite all the government's successes so far, it has faced some criticism.
Less than 1 percent of the population has been screened for the virus in Greece, raising concerns about the accuracy of their numbers. The tests have focused on people admitted to hospitals with symptoms and those who have been in contact with confirmed cases, according to a spokesman for the health ministry. People who come to the country from abroad are also being evaluated.
There have also been multiple outbreaks of coronavirus in the country's narrow and unhealthy refugee camps. And despite calls to evacuate them, few migrants have been released, raising alarm among critics.
At least 150 people in a hotel used to house hundreds of migrants tested positive for the virus this month. The migrants were examined only after a hotel employee, her husband and a pregnant woman from Somalia, who was also a migrant, tested positive, local media reported.
And some have raised concerns about reports of abusive behavior by police officers enforcing the country's blockade rules, including the use Excessive force.
Fani Kountouri, an assistant professor of political science and political communication at Panteion University in Athens, said current satisfaction with the government could easily disappear, depending on how the country handles the financial impact of the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mitsotakis announced that starting May 4, bookstores, hairdressers and some other stores will reopen, and that the Greeks would no longer have to notify the government before leaving home.
Churches will also reopen for personal worship. High schools will reopen later in May, while year-round restaurants and hotels will likely begin operating again on June 1, Mitsotakis said.
For now, some Greeks proudly cheer on their country as a rare success story in the European Union during the pandemic.
Costas Thimioudis, a 50-year-old taxi driver in Thessaloniki, said he was not a fan of the Greek government, but approved of his actions. "The government took action before the rest of Europe," he said.
"Some Europeans did not hold us in high esteem," said Costas Hatzopoulos, 54, an agricultural engineer who is also based in Thessaloniki.
"We have shown them that they are wrong."