Great news for the Oscars as the Academy clears the eligibility rules, combines sound categories, finalizes DVD projectors and more – Up News Info

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and its Board of Governors, which met virtually, approved changes to how films will be eligible for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, including eligibility requirements for films debuting on streamers and VOD, as well as changes for some categories include expanding eligible voters in the international movie nomination process, and combining sound mixing and sound editing in one. This will also be the last year that physical DVD players are allowed as the Academy boldly moves toward the digital frontier with its own projection platform for members. Some of this became necessary in light of the continuing coronavirus pandemic that is directly affecting the way many films and potential Oscar nominees are distributed, as most theaters are still closed. However, according to rumors and speculation to the contrary, there are no current plans to cancel or carry over the date of next year's Oscar show, which is still slated to air on ABC exactly ten months after today, Sunday 27. February 2021. Of course, all of this is fluent and the Academy remains open for further adjustments as world events require.

Among the highlights:

After the Board meeting this morning, the eligibility rules for movies that open on streaming and video-on-demand services are being "temporarily" changed in a change to allow those movies to qualify, even if they don't. First appear with the standard seven-day theatrical qualification race, or day and date (just as the Golden Globes have too). This affects the growing number of movies initially appearing on streamers like Netflix and Amazon, as well as on VODs like Universal's premieres of VOD's Trolls World Tour and the next June 12th date for Judd Apatow The King of Staten Island among a growing number of films, including those on Bleecker Street Military wives, It has just been announced today that it will switch from theater to video on demand and Hulu will premiere on May 22. To be eligible for this year's Oscars, however, the movies will still have to qualify with a seven-day run once theaters are reopened. However, the Academy is expanding the number of eligible theaters to include some outside of Los Angeles County and in other areas, as well for the first time to make this much easier for dealers. The Academy also highlights its strong support for the theater experience and emphasizes that this is temporary due to unforeseen circumstances surrounding the pandemic.

The Academy, which debuted last year with its own digital projection platform that had more than 80 contenders before the voting began, is expanding that service and will now make this year the last year in which the submission of Physical DVD players to members, unlike the movement instituted this year by the Television Academy that prohibits physical checks for current and future Emmy seasons.

At the request of Sound Branch itself, the current Sound Mixing and Sound Editing categories are combined into one, thus reducing the previous 24 Oscar categories to 23. I was told that this consolidation was done by the Sound members themselves. Branch and is not the result of any perceived attempt by the Academy at large to help reduce the broadcast time of the Oscar broadcast. The last few years have produced the same winner for both categories and that began to debate about perhaps just combining them, although ironically the 2019 winners split with Ford v Ferrari taking Sound Mixing and 1917 winning by sound editing.

In terms of the Best International Film category, all eligible voters at the Academy will now be able to vote in the preliminary nomination rounds, just as they currently are once the five nominees are chosen. They will also be able to do so by watching qualifying films on the Academy viewing platform. Previously, this was done by a large committee of volunteers who attended film screenings or were able to demonstrate that they had been seen elsewhere in theaters. The current rules requiring each country to select its own submission for the Best International Film are still in force and, in light of the turmoil created by this global pandemic, the Academy is now in talks with local film commissions around the world. to facilitate this. process. It appears to remain a smooth situation given the number of countries whose theaters have been closed, making it difficult to qualify under current standards in the category.

As far as Oscars-qualifying film festivals are concerned, affected festivals featuring an online platform for films to virtually debut (such as Tribeca and SXSW currently) receive a waiver this year, making films that otherwise qualify but debuting online this way, or through transaction payments, still eligible to compete in the Academy Awards.