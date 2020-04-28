Grammy-nominated singer, producer, and label executive – Up News Info

Troy Sneed, a Grammy-nominated singer, producer, and label executive who had more than half a dozen albums and 10 singles on the gospel charts during a 20-year career, died of coronavirus. He was 52 years old. His publicist Bill Carpenter said Sneed died early Monday morning at a Jacksonville, FL hospital.

Sneed began his singing career with the Georgia Mass Choir and appeared with the group in the 1996 film Denzel Washington-Whitney Houston. The preacher's wife. He was also the arranger for the choir albums and would spend a decade working with the group. Earned a Grammy nomination for Best Gospel Choir or Choir Album in 1999 Higher on Youth for Christ and produced the 400-voice group single "The Struggle Is Over," which topped the Billboard gospel song list in 2006.

Troy and Emily Sneed

Emtro Music Group through Facebook



His solo career saw Sneed reach No. 2 on that list twice, with "Work It Out" (2008) and "My Heart Says Yes" (2011), and No. 3 with "Hallelujah" in 2007. He had two other first places. Top 10 hits on the Billboard Gospel Songs chart, most recently "Kept by His Grace" three years ago.

He also placed seven albums on Billboard's best gospel album list of 2005-17, peaking at number 2 with those of 2015. Wonderful god and No. 3 with Withdrawing it (2017)

Born December 14, 1967 in Perry, FL, Sneed played soccer and sang in the Florida A&M choir before working as a teacher and beginning his music career in 1999. He and his wife Emily in 2003 released Emtro Gospel (later Emtro Music Group), and five years later it was ranked among the most prominent labels in the gospel industry, according to Billboard & # 39; s. Sneed was named as one of Billboard's top three gospel producers for two consecutive years in 2007 and 2008.

The label has had numerous evangelical successes from people like Alvin Darling, Bonafide Praisers, Bishop Bishop Parham, and Bishop Rudolph McKissick.

Sneed and his son Troy Jr. started a second label, T-Sneed Records, in 2007.