Governors, facing pressure from all sides, weigh reopening their states

Facing the same competitive pressures between keeping people safe in a pandemic and reviving some elements of a more functional society, governors across the country on Sunday defended the steps they were, or were not, taking to reopen.

Their efforts reflected the interruption of attempts by various states to begin to overcome the severe restrictions against the coronavirus, as a cascade of orders to stay home began to expire.

When the Colorado order ended this weekend, Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, defended his moves to relax some restrictions on social distancing, allowing retail deliveries on the sidewalk and soon allowing the reopening of half-capacity workplaces and the resumption of elective surgeries.

"What matters much more than the date when the stay at home ends is what we do in the future, and how we have a continuous and sustainable, psychological, economic and from a health perspective, to have social distancing we need, "he said Sunday morning on CNN's,quot; State of the Union. "Otherwise, if we can't do it continuously, the home stay was for nothing."

In Georgia, there were haircuts, manicures, and even massages. In Montana, churches resumed services in person. And in Alaska, there were tables in restaurants, reservations only, no visits. In California, people flocked to open beaches in Ventura and Orange counties.

Only a handful of states began to ease their blockages. Some, like Michigan and Hawaii, extended orders to stay home with some modest changes. In New York, Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo outlined a plan that could allow some "low-risk,quot; companies in New York State to open from mid-May.

About a dozen states have restrictions that will expire in the coming days, and for most, it remains to be seen whether they will be renewed.

In Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, said state restrictions had accomplished what they should: give time to increase the number of hospital beds available and flatten the curve for new infections.

"On March 30 we had, we peaked in hospitalizations, with 560 across the state," Stitt said on "Fox News Sunday."

