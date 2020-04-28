Governor Abbott Appeals FEMA's Denial of the Major Disaster Declaration for North Texas Tornadoes – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that the state of Texas formally appealed FEMA's denial of the Dallas and Erath Counties request for the Major Disaster Declaration of Public Assistance following severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes. in October 2019.

Dallas ISD has provided new information that its uninsured damages are now $ 27 million, bringing the total to $ 45.6 million, exceeding the FEMA threshold of $ 38.4 million.

The governor sent a letter to FEMA asking the federal government to reverse its decision and provide much-needed assistance to local governments and nonprofits for infrastructure and recovery efforts.

"The people of Texas are resilient and will continue to prepare, respond, recover and mitigate against disasters, but federal assistance is needed for communities affected by these storms to accelerate this process," said Governor Abbott. "I respectfully ask FEMA to reconsider its decision and provide this crucial support to the people of Dallas and Erath counties."