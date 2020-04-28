Google's meeting teleconference service now adds around 3 million users per day

Google's teleconferencing service Meet now adds about 3 million users per day, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced in the company's first-quarter earnings call. That's a lot more than earlier this month: Google had said that more than 2 million new users were connecting to the service every day starting April 9. Meet's significant growth is likely due to increased use of the service, as schools and workplaces have had to organize online classes and meetings while at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Last week, we passed a major milestone," Pichai said in today's earnings call. “We are now adding approximately 3 million new users every day and have seen a thirty-fold increase in use since January. There are now more than 100 million participants of the daily Meet Meeting. "

Google is adding new features to Meet to help it compete with its rivals.

To encourage organizations to use Meet, which is part of Google's G Suite productivity apps, Google launched free access to some advanced Meet features on March 3 and said it would extend free access to those features until 30 September 9 April. Google is also adding new features to Meet to help it better compete with rivals like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, including a Zoom-like gallery view and background noise cancellation. However, Meet's 100 million daily users are less than Zoom's 300 million daily users.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, reported earnings of $ 6.8 billion in revenue of $ 41.2 billion for the first fiscal quarter of 2020. Google's cloud computing division, which includes G Suite, earned $ 2.8 billion , 55 percent more than the first quarter of 2019.