Google Stadia gets PUBG, with Star Wars, Madden and FIFA coming later this year

Google is bringing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) to Stadia today, and it promises to release several EA games later this year. PUBG It will be free for Stadia Pro members and will include the new Cold Front Season Pass. Stadia Free members will be able to purchase the base game for $ 29.99 or along with the season pass for $ 39.99.

PUBG on Stadia will also support cross-play, so you can play against friends on the console. Google seems to be launching one of its promised Stadia features with PUBG today: the ability to click a game link and play instantly. You can follow this link if you are a member of Stadia Pro, and should start the game instantly. It's something we'll probably see that is used much more in YouTube videos to promote Stadia games.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Next to PUBG launch, Google partners with EA to bring Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Madden NFLand FIFA to Stadia later this year. There are no exact release dates for all three titles, beyond the promise that they will arrive in the fall.

Google also plans to launch Crayta Exclusively at Stadia this summer, free for Stadia Pro members. Crayta is a collaborative game creation and sharing platform powered by Unreal Editor 4, and players of different skill levels will be able to build multiplayer games with Crayta. Cooperative play Pack up It will also launch on Stadia today, priced at $ 19.99, with campaign and versus modes for up to four players.

May Stadia Pro games include Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Steamworld heistand The Turing test which are claimable on May 1. Pickguard It will be released from Stadia Pro in late April.