Google Parent Alphabet posts mixed first-quarter results after "significant slowdown" in ads – Up News Info

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday, below Wall Street profit estimates after a sharp recession in the last month of the January-March quarter.

Total revenue increased 13% to $ 41.16 billion, well above analyst consensus forecast of $ 40.33 billion.

However, earnings per share hit $ 9.87, below the street target of $ 10.38.

"Performance was solid during the first two months of the quarter, but then in March, we experienced a significant slowdown in advertising revenue," said CFO Ruth Porat. "We are sharpening our focus on more efficient execution, while continuing to invest in our long-term opportunities."

YouTube viewing has increased during the COVID-19 crisis and still accounts for the majority of mobile viewing. Marketing specialists, even facing the challenges of the pandemic, are still drawn to the ubiquity of the platform and its targeting potential. YouTube advertising revenue during the quarter soared 33% from a year earlier to just over $ 4 billion.

Alphabet is the first of the tech giants to report earnings this week, revealing the first signs of the pandemic. While largely more isolated than companies in traditional sectors such as retail, travel, and media business, tech companies, however, have made big bets on advertising, which has quickly softened in recent years. weeks. Most forecasters see digital channels as the fastest to recover after a setback in ad spending in 2020 and beyond.

YouTube, along with Search and iCloud, set the pace for the quarter's performance, according to CEO Sundar Pichai. The executive said his employees "brought together our resources and product development at this urgent time."