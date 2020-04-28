Google growth slows as pandemic infests ad market

BERKELEY, California. – Google reported its weakest revenue growth in nearly five years in the first quarter as the pandemic recession began to reduce its advertising sales.

January-to-March earnings for Google's parent Alphabet offer a first glimpse of how the digital ad market has fared amid widespread orders that require consumers to stay home. Those restrictions have given most advertisers little incentive to market their products and services.

It is an incomplete picture because the demand for ads in most of the world was not affected until late February and early March. It was then that the coronavirus outbreak accelerated and governments imposed blockades to combat it.

Alphabet's first-quarter revenue increased 13% from the same period last year to $ 41.2 billion. While most companies would celebrate that kind of growth, it is a significant slowdown for Google, which has regularly generated quarterly revenue gains of 20-25%.

The company's revenue growth has not been so low since the summer of 2015. That was before Google created Alphabet as a new holding company and a hodgepodge of riskier tech companies.

The performance was still slightly better than the $ 40.8 billion revenue projected by analysts surveyed by FactSet Reearch.

Alphabet earned $ 6.8 billion during the quarter, an increase of 2% over last year. The company's shares rose 3% to $ 1,269.50 in extended operations.