Good question: What are the guidelines for outdoor gatherings? – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With the weather getting warmer, Minnesota has been gathering outside. Maybe it's a glass of wine with neighbors on the driveway or a socially estranged walk with a friend.

So what are the guidelines for outdoor gatherings? Good question.

For the Schmitts in Minnetonka, it means not yet having their 6-week-old grandson. Instead, they take walks once a week where grandma and grandpa walk six to eight feet behind the baby's stroller.

"It has been very difficult," said Jane Schmitt.

In the Minnesota Governor's Stay-At-Home Order, people "can participate in outdoor activities (eg walking, walking, running, biking, leisure driving, hunting or fishing), and can go available public parks and other public recreational land activities, consistent with staying at least six feet away from individuals in other homes. "

"We want people, as much as possible, to stay within their family groups," said Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health.

But he understands the need for people to interact.

"Those interactions, when they're outside, can be fine," said Ehresmann. "But it is really important that you make sure they are outside and that you keep a proper distance."

The proper distance is defined as six feet.

"The idea of ​​going for a walk together and trying to stay six feet apart might be a little bit more challenging than saying we're going to put two tables in a driveway and measure it with a tape measure," said Ehresmann. said.

She said people should think about whether young children can adequately distance themselves socially. People should also consider how they would enter or leave the place where they would meet. And it is much easier to stay apart with two families, instead of five.

"It is not just about being separate, but making sure they stay separate," he said.

Staying outside is important, mainly because there is so much more room. Ehresmann said that only people within a family group should meet inside a house.

"We are doing this for the good of the community," he said. "We want to make sure we don't mix too much because the intention of this is to reduce the transmission speed."

