Good luck trying to get behind the scenes. Good wife dirt

"Let's put it this way. We are living in a world where everyone wants to know everything. I fully understand why everyone asks about it. Everyone I know asks me about it, in some indirect way. I feel like I'm working for that character. Before Kalinda always came in on some lines and it was hard to get papers. If people always want to know what happened, that's fine, it's a small price to pay for all the wonderful things the show has given me. Sounds diplomatic, but that's how I sit down, "Panjabi said when asked if she was surprised that people are still interested in knowing what happened.

In the final episode of Panjabi, she appeared to film a scene with Margulies, it seemed to be the key word. They filmed it separately and it was put together with CGI. Panjabi said she feels "the scenes from Alicia and Kalinda were one of the show's best moments," and that she is "very proud of them." But that's all it says about what happened behind the scenes. "I have said what I am going to say," he said. The New York Times.