Good luck trying to get behind the scenes. Good wife dirt

Years have passed since he left The good wife and Archie Panjabi still asked about his enmity with the rumors Julianna Margulies. But she is not speaking.

When asked about backstage tensions in an interview with The New York Times, Panjabi did not play ball. "You are very naughty, Jessica," he told the interviewer.

During the fourth season of The good wife, Panjabi and Margulies stopped sharing scenes together. Her characters, Kalinda Sharma and Alicia Florrick, were friends until the end of the second season, when Alicia learned that Kalinda had slept with her husband before the two met. The tension on the screen thawed, but what happened behind the scenes is still a secret. And it will remain a secret when it comes to Panjabi.