Good luck trying to get behind the scenes. Good wife dirt

Years have passed since he left The good wife and Archie Panjabi still asked about his enmity with the rumors Julianna Margulies. But she is not speaking.
When asked about backstage tensions in an interview with The New York Times, Panjabi did not play ball. "You are very naughty, Jessica," he told the interviewer.
During the fourth season of The good wife, Panjabi and Margulies stopped sharing scenes together. Her characters, Kalinda Sharma and Alicia Florrick, were friends until the end of the second season, when Alicia learned that Kalinda had slept with her husband before the two met. The tension on the screen thawed, but what happened behind the scenes is still a secret. And it will remain a secret when it comes to Panjabi.
"Let's put it this way. We are living in a world where everyone wants to know everything. I fully understand why everyone asks about it. Everyone I know asks me about it, in some indirect way. I feel like I'm working for that character. Before Kalinda always came in on some lines and it was hard to get papers. If people always want to know what happened, that's fine, it's a small price to pay for all the wonderful things the show has given me. Sounds diplomatic, but that's how I sit down, "Panjabi said when asked if she was surprised that people are still interested in knowing what happened.
In the final episode of Panjabi, she appeared to film a scene with Margulies, it seemed to be the key word. They filmed it separately and it was put together with CGI. Panjabi said she feels "the scenes from Alicia and Kalinda were one of the show's best moments," and that she is "very proud of them." But that's all it says about what happened behind the scenes. "I have said what I am going to say," he said. The New York Times.
Margulies addressed the dispute that was rumored in 2015.
"Right, I've heard of (the dispute). Who says that? It's totally gossip," Margulies said at the New Yorker Festival, according to Vulture. "I heard that question had been asked (co-creator) Robert King. There is no story there, sorry … I had actually heard (that rumor) and I feel it has been spoken and answered. I feel like people like to gossip or turn something into something that isn't there. There is no animosity on my part. It's a shame, because I wonder if it was two men, when one discovers that he faked his best friend's wife, if he would receive the same attention, do you know what I mean?
The good wife He ran for seven seasons from 2009-2016 on CBS. Panjabi left the show at the end of the sixth season. The good fight, a spin-off starring Christine Baranski and Cush Jumbo, is in its fourth season on CBS All Access, but don't expect to see Panjabi there.
"I still have a lot of love for her, but she entered as a mystery and left as a mystery. I don't know if bringing a character like that feels good," he said.
