Golnesa "GG,quot; Gharachedaghi welcomes her first baby – check out the cute photo!

Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa, GG, Gharachedaghi is now the new mother of a baby! The reality show celebrity welcomed her first child after multiple rounds of IVF!

As fans know, GG struggled to get pregnant for a while before the big news was first shared in October.

A representative from Shahs Of Sunset has now confirmed through HollywoodLife that the star has truly given birth.

The statement says: ‘Very happy to report that Golnesa Gharachedaghi last night gave birth to Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi. The baby arrived last night at 8:50 p.m., 6.5 pounds, 19.5 inches. They are all very well, and Golnesa is more than excited to be a mother and start this new adventure. "

Furthermore, the first time the mother was also very excited to show her son, as she wasted no time before sharing a first photo of the newborn.

GG has wanted to be a mother for a long time and has finally been able to see her wish come true, so she is definitely very happy about it.

In making the announcement, the celebrity said ‘This is what I wanted all my life. When the girls talked about their perfect future husband and their weddings, I talked about the ten children she was going to have. I always knew I would be a mom someday. "

But although she was able to hold her baby in her arms, ultimately, this has not been an easy process.

He recalled at the time that ‘What I went through a couple of months ago is very traumatic. At this moment, I am still very scared. I am finally at this point where I am ready to make this move. I can't wait to give this child a life of unconditional love without any judgment, the same way my mother has shown me all my life. "

Ad Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission %MINIFYHTML11c708602bcf75f08accca1c2768a0d125%

Congratulations GG!



Post views:

one