Golnesa GG Gharachedaghi gives birth to a baby

congratulations to Golnesa "GG,quot; Gharachedaghi!

the Shahs of Sunset Star has received a baby! According to his representative, GG named his son Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi.

"The baby arrived in Los Angeles last night at 8:50 p.m., 6.5 pounds, 19.5 inches," his representative tells E! News. "Everyone is doing great and Golnesa is more than excited to be a mother and start this new adventure."

Earlier this month, GG opened for Justin Sylvester in the digital series of E! Just sip about his birth plan in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic.

"We are living in such a weird moment right now with this Coronavirus situation that it has changed everything for everyone," GG shared. "Being eight and a half months pregnant and afraid of leaving my house. I can no longer go to the doctor regularly. I have an autoimmune disease and I am having problems with it. And knowing that I have to isolate myself in a room, it has been a Little difficult the past few weeks. It's been difficult. It's been scary. "