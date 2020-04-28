Golf in Massachusetts won't be played until at least May 18

Golf will not be played in Massachusetts in the wake of Governor Charlie Baker's statement Tuesday that nonessential business closings will run until May 18.
Massachusetts Golf and the Alliance of Massachusetts Golf Organizations reiterated that they will continue to "work together,quot; with the Governor when it comes to keeping golfers and courses as safe as possible. "
Golf is played in two New England states, Connecticut and Rhode Island, following the guidelines of COVID-19.
The Massachusetts Alliance of Golf Organizations hopes to accelerate the return of the game. In their statement, they said they hope to "educate and serve as a resource for our government officials on the Economic Advisory Board in the hope that golf will be recognized as a safe recreational activity under appropriate restrictions and guidelines."
