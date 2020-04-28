GMA's Will Reeve is caught without his pants during the segment

Will reeve I just lived the biggest job of all since the nightmare of home.

the Good morning america The correspondent was everything America could talk about after their hilarious wardrobe malfunction during Tuesday's episode.

As she reported her article on pharmacies that used drones during the coronavirus pandemic to deliver prescriptions to residents of a Florida retirement village through Zoom, it became clear that she was definitely not adequately funded. At the beginning of the segment, only the top half of Reeve's outfit set was visible to GMA viewers.But as he continued to analyze the topic, the graphics at the bottom of the screen changed, giving those at home a clear view of the shorts he was wearing and his bare legs. Unaware that his lower half was on the shot, he continued with the segment.

While none of the internal news anchors commented on the reporter's shocking dress, fans of the show couldn't help but discuss the moment on Twitter.