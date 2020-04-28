GMA's Will Reeve is caught without his pants during the segment

Will reeve I just lived the biggest job of all since the nightmare of home.
the Good morning america The correspondent was everything America could talk about after their hilarious wardrobe malfunction during Tuesday's episode.
As she reported her article on pharmacies that used drones during the coronavirus pandemic to deliver prescriptions to residents of a Florida retirement village through Zoom, it became clear that she was definitely not adequately funded. At the beginning of the segment, only the top half of Reeve's outfit set was visible to GMA viewers.But as he continued to analyze the topic, the graphics at the bottom of the screen changed, giving those at home a clear view of the shorts he was wearing and his bare legs. Unaware that his lower half was on the shot, he continued with the segment.
While none of the internal news anchors commented on the reporter's shocking dress, fans of the show couldn't help but discuss the moment on Twitter.
"Hey, put some pants on my boy," one viewer tweeted. Another commented, "@GMA, I think Will forgot his pants this morning." Understanding Reeve's headspace, another viewer chimed in, writing, "The pants are so March." Finding humor in the situation, another viewer tweeted, "Okay. Pandemics are optional pants."
After seeing the response to his setback in the locker room, Reeve addressed the situation on social media and explained what happened via Twitter. "Trying to be efficient, I prepared for post-GMA training too early this morning," he said. message read. "The angle of the camera, along with friends, family, and several hundred strangers on social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any suggestions of clothing for these people who wear belts, pants, and shoes during their video calls at work are welcome. Now back to work. In pants. "
Hey put some pants on my boy pic.twitter.com/PpCIBRrjP5
– Adam Graham (@grahamorama) April 28, 2020
He captioned his statement, "When the WFH goes wrong (or your framed live shot gets too wide). I hope everyone laughs a lot."
Reeve also responded to some of the tweets in which he was tagged. "They are short, I promise." answered to a spectator who alleged that he was not wearing pants. Another fan tweeted the embarrassed reporter saying, "@ReeveWill wearing shorts in a video call is a great quarantine mood," to which he tweeted back: "Man, the more I look at this, the more thigh I see. Yikes." In other cheepHe wrote: "I * HAVE * ARRIVED in the most mortifying way possible."
%MINIFYHTMLc1ca5c962588174c6faab04e9b1ee4cc15%%MINIFYHTMLc1ca5c962588174c6faab04e9b1ee4cc16%