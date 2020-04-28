Gigi Hadid on her dreams of wanting to start a family

Appears Gigi hadid I was talking things into existence!

On Tuesday, it emerged that the 25-year-old supermodel is pregnant and expecting her first child with a boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

According to Entertainment tonight, who cited sources in their report, the couple has already shared the exciting and special news of the baby with their closest and loved ones.

"Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, since it only takes a few months," said a source. ET. "Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was as if they had never missed a beat and knew that what they had was special. The couple and their families are delighted."

At this time, the couple has yet to publicly address the baby news. Furthermore, they are also saving details of their little nugget for themselves.

Gigi's pregnancy comes two months after she opened up to i-D magazine about wanting to start a family someday.