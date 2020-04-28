Gigi Hadid on her dreams of wanting to start a family

Appears Gigi hadid I was talking things into existence!
On Tuesday, it emerged that the 25-year-old supermodel is pregnant and expecting her first child with a boyfriend, Zayn Malik.
According to Entertainment tonight, who cited sources in their report, the couple has already shared the exciting and special news of the baby with their closest and loved ones.
"Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, since it only takes a few months," said a source. ET. "Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was as if they had never missed a beat and knew that what they had was special. The couple and their families are delighted."
At this time, the couple has yet to publicly address the baby news. Furthermore, they are also saving details of their little nugget for themselves.
Gigi's pregnancy comes two months after she opened up to i-D magazine about wanting to start a family someday.
It looks like her motherhood plans have come sooner rather than later!
"I think as I get older … well, one day I will start a family and I don't know if I will always be modeling," she told the publication for its spring issue. "I love the creative side of fashion, it is very rewarding. The people I work with make me very happy, I am very lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I dedicate myself to cooking full time! "
The supermodel also shared that living on her hidden farm helps her slow down and appreciate the little things in life.
"I think the weird and wonderful thing about this comes from being isolated too. A lot of times I will have friends and family on the farm, but there are many days when I am alone, and I sit in my house in silence and just do these little things for myself, "she said.
When it comes to finding things that make her "happy," she said she is doing things for others.
"What makes me happy is creating with and for other people," he explained. "Those really special moments at work that you think about, 'Wow, that's why I did this job.' I think that's the same feeling I have when I'm sitting with friends, painting or preparing for people I love. "
She continued, "I think doing something for other people and making other people happy. It's really fun and I try to create little moments like that in my life all the time."
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images
As some fans know, Gigi and Zayn rekindled their romance late last year.
A source told E! News that they decided to give their relationship another chance before the 2019 holidays.
"Gigi and Zayn were back together just before the December holidays," said a source at the time. "Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance."
"She has always loved him and the rest between the two was necessary," said the source. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is currently in a very good place."
The same week, Gig's interview with I.D Released, she and Zayn confirmed that they were officially back together.
If there's one thing about the couple's romance and their little nugget – it's always been written in the stars!
%MINIFYHTML05112350458c3826a499a150dd4918c715%