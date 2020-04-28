Gigi Hadid is reportedly expecting a baby with Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is expecting a baby with her on-off boyfriend, former director One Direction Zayn Malik, according to multiple reports.

Family sources allegedly told TMZ that Gigi is 20 weeks pregnant. It was not immediately clear if they already know the sex of the baby, but sources said that their two families are very excited.

Gigi was recently pictured celebrating with Zayn last weekend for her 25th birthday.

See this post on Instagram ❣️🍰 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on April 25, 2020 at 5:49 p.m. PDT

Sis has reportedly been staying on her family's farm in Pennsylvania during the coronavirus pandemic and Zayn appears to be there with her as well, so it's safe to say that this is clearly one of her "active,quot; periods.

The couple reportedly reunited in December and were seen in New York City in January, further fueling those rumors that they were one thing again.

The couple apparently confirmed the tea when Gigi posted a captioned December photo of Malik, "HEY VALENTINE … Z on the farm," for Valentine's Day.

This dizzying romance dates back to 2015, when the two began dating. They officially announced a division in March 2018.

Between then and now, there were countless rumors that they were back together, but now it seems like things are official.

Congratulations to the parents for being there! We will keep you informed of any updates.

