Gigi Hadid is pregnant: revisit the cutest quotes from her and Zayn Malik

Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik they embark on a new chapter in their lives together.
For the past four years, the couple have dated occasionally, and while it may have seemed like there weren't happily ever after on cards for them at some points, fate said otherwise. On Tuesday afternoon, several outlets confirmed that the model is expecting her first child with the Only one directionsinger.
Prospective parents haven't shared the big news yet, but the duo are known to know little about the inner workings of their relationship.
Sure, in the early days of their romance, the two of them were more than happy to share their love and admiration for each other, as one does in the happy start. But as the years passed, the model and singer became more serious about their relationship, rather than making fun of the path they hope their relationship will take.
Now, with a baby on the way, it seems appropriate to remember their love quotes about the future they plan to have together.
Luti Media
A deeper love
In the early days of their relationship, Gigi spoke about their strong bond that went beyond the physical aspects of their romance. She shared, "For the first time, we are both in a relationship where we have very similar interests outside of work and that is really important. We cook a lot together and make art together and we are best friends with each other. They both feel like we can talk. from anything and learn a lot from each other. "
David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock
Couple goals
Some might say the celebrity duo is a "power couple,quot; in Hollywood, but Zayn couldn't care less. "That is not something I want to be a part of," he said earlier. "I'm with her because I like her and I hope she's with me because she likes me. When we go home, we don't really talk about it. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cooks. Food, watch TV, laugh."
Sparks fly
As two of the most wanted individuals in Hollywood, it's no wonder these two tried to be shy about their mutual attraction when they first met. "We played it well for about ten minutes and then I thought, 'You're really cute'," Gigi admitted of their first meeting. "We connected very quickly. We have the same sense of humor and we started sharing videos."
Splash News
No expectations
For years, the model and the singer were intermittent, but at some point, they decided to keep their personal problems. He previously said about the state of their relationship: "We are adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations."
Gigi Hadid / Instagram
Bright future ahead
Although the couple has dumped him numerous times in their romance, Zayn hinted that they will eventually join the eyes of the law when he said in a post: "He still doesn't handle my finances … We'll get to that eventually."
Splash News
Friends and lovers
In one of his statements about their relationship and breakups, Zayn spoke highly of Gigi. "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship, and I have a great deal of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has an incredible soul." wrote.
Pink glasses
In one of his most candid interviews so far, the Only one direction The singer revealed the impact his model girlfriend had on him and his life. "I had a very negative outlook on things. That could have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f-k was running through my body at the time," he said. "She helped me look at things from a positive angle."
