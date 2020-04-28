Gigi Hadid is pregnant: revisit the cutest quotes from her and Zayn Malik

Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik they embark on a new chapter in their lives together.

For the past four years, the couple have dated occasionally, and while it may have seemed like there weren't happily ever after on cards for them at some points, fate said otherwise. On Tuesday afternoon, several outlets confirmed that the model is expecting her first child with the Only one directionsinger.

Prospective parents haven't shared the big news yet, but the duo are known to know little about the inner workings of their relationship.

Sure, in the early days of their romance, the two of them were more than happy to share their love and admiration for each other, as one does in the happy start. But as the years passed, the model and singer became more serious about their relationship, rather than making fun of the path they hope their relationship will take.

Now, with a baby on the way, it seems appropriate to remember their love quotes about the future they plan to have together.