Home Entertainment Gigi Hadid is pregnant! Revisit Ella and Zayn Malik & # 39;...

Gigi Hadid is pregnant! Revisit Ella and Zayn Malik & # 39; s Road to Parenthood

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Gigi Hadid is pregnant! Revisit Ella and Zayn Malik & # 39; s Road to Parenthood
%MINIFYHTML6035f5d09e59141eba268612de02ab9712%

Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik They are expecting their first child together, according to multiple reports.

The couple has not yet publicly shared the news of the pregnancy and it is also unclear how far along the 25-year-old is. However, they both have a lot to celebrate.

Most recently, Gigi and Zayn celebrated the model's 25th birthday with her sister. Bella Hadid and other friends This marked the second time in recent months that Gigi has shared moments of their relationship on Zayn on social media after the two reconciled at the end of last year.

"Gigi and Zayn got back together just before the December break. Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance," an E! Shared news source. "She has always loved him and the rest between the two was necessary."

As fans will recall, the two have been on fire over and over since sparking romance rumors in November 2015. Since then, the two have had their ups and downs, but it seems like at the end of the day, they're on it for the long haul.

Relive Gigi and Zayn's path to parenthood below!

AKM-GSI

Are they or are they not?

Hadid and Malik trigger romance rumors after they were spotted hanging out together from an American Music Awards post-party in November 2015.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

Instagram officer

The couple confirmed their relationship on social media in December 2015.

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Pillowtalk Video

Luti Media

Video Vixens

Hot hot hot! The supermodel co-stars in Zayn's "Pillowtalk,quot; music video, and the rest is history!

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Met Gala 2016, Candids

David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock

Red Carpet Cuties

During her first joint red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in May 2016, Hadid hugs her love with a sweet PDA.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Cat

Instagram

Cozy time

In the first days of their relationship, lovebirds snuggle with a kitten.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Brief farewell

Gigi and Zayn's relationship reached a difficult point in June 2016 when they briefly parted ways. Only a few days later, they are back.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Darren Gerrish / WireImage

Doe Eyes Duo

In September 2016, the young couple looks very much in love at the Versus Versace show in London.

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

NIGNY / Splash News

Showing some street style

Always the fashion duo, the couple walk out of Hadid's New York apartment looking classy.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

You and I

Zayn's 24th birthday came and went, but not without a little love from his sweet girlfriend.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

Mwah!

The former member of the One Direction gang kissed his lady on his 22nd birthday in 2017.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Gigi Hadid / Instagram

Birthday kisses

The lovebirds share another sweet kiss on the model's birthday in April 2017.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Splash News

Hand to hand

The elegant duo tour New York City on an afternoon stroll in April 2017.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Gigi Hadid / Instagram

Missing Mine

The IMG model rests her head on her boyfriend in a publication that she subtitled, "mine is missing."

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Yolanda Hadid, Trisha Hadid

Instagram

Celebrating Eid Mubarak

Proud moms Yolanda Hadid and Trisha Malik Celebrate the party with your children in September 2017.

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Instagram

Together forever

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Enjoying some spooky fun

Spider Man and Cat Woman to the rescue! The couple channels their inner superheroes for Halloween.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Two years down

In honor of her second anniversary in November 2017, Zigi shares a romantic kiss.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

Christmas came early

As the holiday season approaches, Gigi and Zayn spend quality time with their families.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Showered with love

Gigi shares a sweet video of her with Zayn on her 25th birthday in 2018.

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Splash News

Birthday in black

The elegant duo leaves Zayn's 25 Men in blackThemed birthday hand in hand in New York City.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Gigi Hadid / Instagram

It's over

After two years together, Gigi and Zayn separated in March 2018.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship, and I have a great deal of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has an incredible soul," Malik tweeted at the time. "I am grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news reached us first. We love you all."

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram stories

On again, off again

But just a few months later, the model and "Dusk Till Dawn,quot; singer confirm that they are back along with a cozy photo posted on Hadid's Instagram story in June.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, PDA

Twitter

They are "back in touch,quot;

In November 2019, Hadid was reconnecting with her old flame after being romantically linked to the old one. Bachelorette party contestant Tyler Cameron. One and! The news source said the supermodel "has always had a soft spot for Zayn and that they have a long history together." The source also shared: "They went through a phase where they took time apart and didn't communicate at all, but they've communicated recently. She supports it. They chat here and there, but it was coincidental."

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Spending time apart?

In January 2019, the two were rumored to be "spending time apart,quot; after split speculation. A source reported E! News than the first Only one direction member and model of Victoria & # 39; s Secret "have been spending apart since early November,quot;. The source said the two "think it's better for the sake of their relationship right now."

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

DEBY / AKM-GSI

Celebrating Zayn's birthday together

After officially leaving it in 2018, the couple reconciled in December 2019 and started the new year together. In January 2020, the two celebrated Malik's 27th birthday in New York City. "Gigi and Zayn were back together just before the December holidays," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance. She has always loved him and the break between the two was necessary. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and he is in a very good place right now. "

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, IG Throwback

Instagram

Valentine's Day

It is officially official. In February 2020, the model confirmed that her on-off relationship with Malik is returning with a sweet Valentine post. Taking place on her @gisposible account, where the model shows her love for photography with her disposable camera, the 25-year-old shared a snapshot of Malik from one of her previous adventures. "HEY VALENTINE," captioned the image. "Z on the farm. December 2019,quot;.

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, NYFW

AKM-GSI

A party of three

On April 28, 2020, it was revealed that Hadid and Malik were expecting their first child together.

%MINIFYHTML6035f5d09e59141eba268612de02ab9713%%MINIFYHTML6035f5d09e59141eba268612de02ab9714%

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©