Gigi Hadid is pregnant! Revisit Ella and Zayn Malik & # 39; s Road to Parenthood

Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik They are expecting their first child together, according to multiple reports.

The couple has not yet publicly shared the news of the pregnancy and it is also unclear how far along the 25-year-old is. However, they both have a lot to celebrate.

Most recently, Gigi and Zayn celebrated the model's 25th birthday with her sister. Bella Hadid and other friends This marked the second time in recent months that Gigi has shared moments of their relationship on Zayn on social media after the two reconciled at the end of last year.

"Gigi and Zayn got back together just before the December break. Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance," an E! Shared news source. "She has always loved him and the rest between the two was necessary."

As fans will recall, the two have been on fire over and over since sparking romance rumors in November 2015. Since then, the two have had their ups and downs, but it seems like at the end of the day, they're on it for the long haul.