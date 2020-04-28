Gigi Hadid is pregnant! Revisit Ella and Zayn Malik & # 39; s Road to Parenthood

Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik They are expecting their first child together, according to multiple reports.
The couple has not yet publicly shared the news of the pregnancy and it is also unclear how far along the 25-year-old is. However, they both have a lot to celebrate.
Most recently, Gigi and Zayn celebrated the model's 25th birthday with her sister. Bella Hadid and other friends This marked the second time in recent months that Gigi has shared moments of their relationship on Zayn on social media after the two reconciled at the end of last year.
"Gigi and Zayn got back together just before the December break. Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance," an E! Shared news source. "She has always loved him and the rest between the two was necessary."
As fans will recall, the two have been on fire over and over since sparking romance rumors in November 2015. Since then, the two have had their ups and downs, but it seems like at the end of the day, they're on it for the long haul.
Relive Gigi and Zayn's path to parenthood below!
Are they or are they not?
Hadid and Malik trigger romance rumors after they were spotted hanging out together from an American Music Awards post-party in November 2015.
The couple confirmed their relationship on social media in December 2015.
Video Vixens
Hot hot hot! The supermodel co-stars in Zayn's "Pillowtalk,quot; music video, and the rest is history!
Red Carpet Cuties
During her first joint red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in May 2016, Hadid hugs her love with a sweet PDA.
Cozy time
In the first days of their relationship, lovebirds snuggle with a kitten.
Brief farewell
Gigi and Zayn's relationship reached a difficult point in June 2016 when they briefly parted ways. Only a few days later, they are back.
Doe Eyes Duo
In September 2016, the young couple looks very much in love at the Versus Versace show in London.
Showing some street style
Always the fashion duo, the couple walk out of Hadid's New York apartment looking classy.
You and I
Zayn's 24th birthday came and went, but not without a little love from his sweet girlfriend.
Mwah!
The former member of the One Direction gang kissed his lady on his 22nd birthday in 2017.
Birthday kisses
The lovebirds share another sweet kiss on the model's birthday in April 2017.
Hand to hand
The elegant duo tour New York City on an afternoon stroll in April 2017.
Missing Mine
The IMG model rests her head on her boyfriend in a publication that she subtitled, "mine is missing."
Celebrating Eid Mubarak
Proud moms Yolanda Hadid and Trisha Malik Celebrate the party with your children in September 2017.
Together forever
Enjoying some spooky fun
Spider Man and Cat Woman to the rescue! The couple channels their inner superheroes for Halloween.
Two years down
In honor of her second anniversary in November 2017, Zigi shares a romantic kiss.
Christmas came early
As the holiday season approaches, Gigi and Zayn spend quality time with their families.
Showered with love
Gigi shares a sweet video of her with Zayn on her 25th birthday in 2018.
Birthday in black
The elegant duo leaves Zayn's 25 Men in blackThemed birthday hand in hand in New York City.
It's over
After two years together, Gigi and Zayn separated in March 2018.
"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship, and I have a great deal of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has an incredible soul," Malik tweeted at the time. "I am grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news reached us first. We love you all."
On again, off again
But just a few months later, the model and "Dusk Till Dawn,quot; singer confirm that they are back along with a cozy photo posted on Hadid's Instagram story in June.
They are "back in touch,quot;
In November 2019, Hadid was reconnecting with her old flame after being romantically linked to the old one. Bachelorette party contestant Tyler Cameron. One and! The news source said the supermodel "has always had a soft spot for Zayn and that they have a long history together." The source also shared: "They went through a phase where they took time apart and didn't communicate at all, but they've communicated recently. She supports it. They chat here and there, but it was coincidental."
Spending time apart?
In January 2019, the two were rumored to be "spending time apart,quot; after split speculation. A source reported E! News than the first Only one direction member and model of Victoria & # 39; s Secret "have been spending apart since early November,quot;. The source said the two "think it's better for the sake of their relationship right now."
Celebrating Zayn's birthday together
After officially leaving it in 2018, the couple reconciled in December 2019 and started the new year together. In January 2020, the two celebrated Malik's 27th birthday in New York City. "Gigi and Zayn were back together just before the December holidays," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance. She has always loved him and the break between the two was necessary. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and he is in a very good place right now. "
Valentine's Day
It is officially official. In February 2020, the model confirmed that her on-off relationship with Malik is returning with a sweet Valentine post. Taking place on her @gisposible account, where the model shows her love for photography with her disposable camera, the 25-year-old shared a snapshot of Malik from one of her previous adventures. "HEY VALENTINE," captioned the image. "Z on the farm. December 2019,quot;.
A party of three
On April 28, 2020, it was revealed that Hadid and Malik were expecting their first child together.
