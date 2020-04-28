Gigi Hadid is pregnant, expecting the first child with Zayn Malik

It will be a party of three!

According to multiple reports, Gigi hadid she is pregnant and expecting her first child with a boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

Right now, the couple have yet to publicly share the exciting news of the baby (just yet), and they keep their little one's details tight-lipped.

It's also unclear how advanced the supermodel is in her pregnancy and whether they know the sex of her baby. However, the couple has a lot to celebrate.

In fact, the duo recently celebrated Hadid's 25th birthday.

The supermodel uploaded an Instagram video showing her booing between her and her sister, Bella Hadid. The trio seemed happy on the moon, while Gigi held massive balloons showing her age.

Also, Zayn hugged the protagonist's waist for the brief but sweet Boomerang video.

A source told E! News that the two reconciled their romance before the 2019 break.