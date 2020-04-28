Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child together!
According to TMZ, the model takes about 20 weeks.
They were rumored to have met last November and apparently confirmed the relationship in January, when they were seen celebrating Zayn's 27th birthday.
Gigi erased any doubts in February, when she shared a photo of Zayn's Valentine from her second Instagram account.
And just this weekend, the couple celebrated Gigi's 25th birthday. "I had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, which made it so special for me," she wrote on Instagram.
Ahhhh, how exciting! Congratulations to the happy couple!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML01f46eacd6866353d584b6047c1c62c015%