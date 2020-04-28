Gas prices in Michigan are the lowest in a decade – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan gas prices are the lowest in a decade.

Drivers are paying an average of $ 1.42 for unleaded gasoline per gallon.

Almost $ 1.50 less than this time last year.

Pump prices have steadily declined for nine weeks after orders to stay home.

Crude prices also remain low.

