Gabrielle Union remembers telling Steph and Ayesha Curry to break up

We love you Gabrielle Union, but maybe your advice is not forever a dump.

Earlier this week, pop culture fans enjoyed a special Instagram Live where the actress and her husband Dwyane Wade went to social networks to chat with close friends Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry.

While drinking Wade Cellars, Gabrielle remembered the time, a long time ago, when she thought the couple on list A should quit.

"I thought,‘ Guys, the probability of this working is very low and you should break up now and have sex with other people, "Gabrielle confessed during the Live instagram. "I used a little bit different language, but isn't that what I said to both of you?"

Ayesha replied: "You looked at me and said:" How old are you? It's okay … "

"Precisely because I was a THOT," added Gabrielle while laughing. Before things got out of hand, wordlessly, Dwyane stepped in and made the conversation even more lighthearted.