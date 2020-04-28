Gabrielle Union remembers telling Steph and Ayesha Curry to break up

We love you Gabrielle Union, but maybe your advice is not forever a dump.
Earlier this week, pop culture fans enjoyed a special Instagram Live where the actress and her husband Dwyane Wade went to social networks to chat with close friends Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry.
While drinking Wade Cellars, Gabrielle remembered the time, a long time ago, when she thought the couple on list A should quit.
"I thought,‘ Guys, the probability of this working is very low and you should break up now and have sex with other people, "Gabrielle confessed during the Live instagram. "I used a little bit different language, but isn't that what I said to both of you?"
Ayesha replied: "You looked at me and said:" How old are you? It's okay … "
"Precisely because I was a THOT," added Gabrielle while laughing. Before things got out of hand, wordlessly, Dwyane stepped in and made the conversation even more lighthearted.
"I apologize on behalf of the Wade family. We are no longer who we are," he joked. Hahaha
Jokes aside, Gabrielle made it clear that she has nothing but love and respect for Steph and Ayesha. After all, they have been close friends for almost 10 years.
"Listen, you are unicorns," she shared as she used one of her pieces from New York & Company. "As literally, there are very, very few people I have met who have been consistent. I have known them for over a decade and there are many people who speak about faith and there are many people who speak about advancing culture, but something not it's real somewhere, and when people say, 'Are they real?' I say yes! "
Gabrielle continued: "They are some of the only people I have met who have been consistent since the first time I saw them every time I speak to you and if it is Ayesha and me sending random encouragement messages of encouragement … guys have I've been consistent and I want more people to understand that it's possible to be people of faith and also want to move culture forward. Those two things don't have to exist separately and you do a beautiful job of being exactly what you claim to be – being. "
Cheers to genuine friendship, and more from these fun Instagram lives.
