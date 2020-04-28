Future gag order against alleged reign of Elizabeth's mom dismissed

Eliza Reign, the alleged baby mother of rapper Future, won a huge victory in court, after a judge rejected her defamation claims and ordered a gag against her.

According to documents obtained by BOSSIP, Judge Cecilia Altonaga also dismissed Future's legal claims that she needed an immediate court order to prevent Reign from talking about him. She also dismissed her claims that she portrayed him in a false light and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on him.

In February, a judge ordered the rapper to have a paternity test, as he denies having fathered his only daughter, a daughter. However, he admitted to having had a sexual relationship with her over the course of two years.

The judge is allowing Future to modify his lawsuit to try again. Reign is suing Future for $ 53,000 a month in child support based on his reported income of $ 19 million a year. He hasn't coughed up any coins yet.