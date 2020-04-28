Home Entertainment 'Fuller House' Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes – Up News Info

Netflix Fuller House will launch the final episodes of the fifth season, and the series, on June 2.

The original spin-off comedy Full house premiered its fifth and final season on December 6, 2019. And now, in June, we will say goodbye to DJ Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy Gibler (Andrea Barber).

The series focuses on the trio of women, who all appeared in the original, when they got together and helped each other as they navigated their careers, parenting, and relationships with their own families. Original cast members Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos also appear in the series and will be there to say goodbye. The original cast member Lori Loughlin appeared in earlier episodes of the season, but will not be in the final episodes as she was not invited back after she and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, clashed. to conspiracy charges in the elite college admission fraud scheme.

