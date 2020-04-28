Freeform Names Kristen Andersen Vice President of Communications – Up News Info

Kristen Andersen, a former director of advertising for ABC, returned to Walt Disney Television as vice president of communications for Freeform.

In his new role, Andersen will head Freeform's corporate and consumer media relations with oversight of the show's publicity, industry relations, award disclosure, and talent relations. He will also serve as a spokesperson for the network and manage all special events for the press, including the annual Freeform Summit.

"Kristen jumped straight into the role, beginning on March 16, the first day of refuge in place, and quickly proved herself to be a collaborative, creative and strategic executive," said Tricia Melton, senior vice president of Marketing, Creativity and Brand, whose scope Competition now includes communications and to whom Andersen will report.

Related story Free form orders & # 39; None of the above & # 39; Kenny Smith's 'Black-ish' Twentysomething Friends Comedy Pilot

Andersen joins Netflix's young adult brand, where he directed campaigns on some of the service's most prominent nonfiction projects, including the Emmy-winning nature documentary series Our planet.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

During his time on ABC, Andersen launched some of his most praised franchises, including Scandal and How to escape murder. He also managed advertising for several seasons of Grey's Anatomy and Dancing with the stars, among others.

She left ABC in 2016 to join Shondaland in the newly created vice president of Marketing and Communications position, where she managed all series promotion, development and talent relationships. Before Shondaland and ABC, Andersen worked at Bravo, where he orchestrated releases for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and See what happens live with Andy Cohen. He was also a member of the AMC Networks public relations team, where he supported campaigns for critically acclaimed series such as Crazy men and Breaking Bad. He has a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Boston University.

"I am excited to be back with Walt Disney Television leading Freeform's talented and passionate communications team," said Andersen. “The network has a clear vision and understands both the power of its content and the power of its audience. They stand out for being inclusive, bold and entertaining, and I look forward to building on all their successes to date and boosting their business in a meaningful way. ”