Ford prepares to reopen amid pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission
(DETROIT Up News Info) – Ford Motor Company is preparing to reopen its factories amid the pandemic.
The automaker told The Detroit News that it brought in a skeleton crew of workers Monday to prepare the factories.
Ford closed its plants in March after workers tested positive for Covid-19.
It is not known when they plan to reopen all the plants.
© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.