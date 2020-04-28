Ford prepares to reopen amid pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Ford Motor Company is preparing to reopen its factories amid the pandemic.

The automaker told The Detroit News that it brought in a skeleton crew of workers Monday to prepare the factories.

Ford closed its plants in March after workers tested positive for Covid-19.

It is not known when they plan to reopen all the plants.

