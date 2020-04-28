For some Holocaust survivors, even liberation was dehumanizing

[Subscribe to the At War newsletter for more information on World War II.]

Some liberators treated surviving prisoners in this way not only because they were disgusted by the reality of heinous crimes committed against them, but also because they were ill-prepared for what they would find. Historian Robert Abzug, who studied how the American GI reacted to the liberation, found that even the most "battle-weary,quot; service members were stunned, unable to reconcile Nazi terrors with their bloodiest memories of combat. However, Allied intelligence knew that Jews had been detained, deported, and massacred for years. In August 1944, major American newspapers covered the Soviet discovery of Maidanek, an extermination camp near the Polish city of Lublin. Similarly, in late January and February 1945, the Soviet liberation of Auschwitz made headlines, but these reports did not appear to prepare soldiers for what they would find. When Captain Hagood was brought to Hannover-Ahlem, he thought it was a prisoner of war facility, who could have assumed that he would follow the fair treatment laws outlined in the Geneva Conventions that Germany signed in 1929. He wrote: "All scenes Creepy things that I had witnessed in four years of combat paled as I looked at the pile of heavily pigmented corpses. ”