For some Holocaust survivors, even liberation was dehumanizing

The last article of "Beyond World War II we know it"A series from The Times documenting lesser-known stories from the war, explores the complex and sometimes dehumanizing interactions between concentration camp prisoners and the Allied soldiers who released them.
On April 10, 1945, the 84th Infantry Division liberated the Hannover-Ahlem concentration camp. Faced with traveling skeletons and corpses piled in containers, many service members cried and vomited. After inspecting the miserable male camp hospital he described as "catatonic," Captain William J. Hagood Jr., a physician with the 335th Infantry Regiment of the 84th Division, wrote in a letter to his wife: "You have to see and you're so dazed you just say it was awful. You can't think of adjectives. We weren't in place two minutes before our eyes filled with tears. "
The liberation of the camps involved more than 30 US military units, including the 42nd and 45th Infantry Division in Dachau, the Fourth and Sixth Armored in Buchenwald and its subfields, and the 82nd Airborne in Landsberg. These soldiers were responsible for organizing the medical care, food supply, and eventually repatriation of the released prisoners, thus serving as prime architects of the survivors' journeys from the degradation of the camp to the search for lost humanity. postwar. According to the accounts, not all soldiers acted the same way when faced with that responsibility, and some mistreated them further, spreading the trauma they had suffered while incarcerated. It is hard to imagine that the survivors could have suffered further humiliation on their way to freedom. But the depiction of liberation in some of his memoirs reveals that the end of the Holocaust opened new wounds. It also offered unexpected opportunities for healing.
As the first presence of the outside world, the allied liberators presented a double reality for those detained in concentration camps. Jorges Semprún, a Spanish political activist and communist interned in Buchenwald, wrote "Writing or Life,quot; in his memoirs that the prisoners achieved the long-awaited freedom, but the way some liberators treated them reinforced the idea that they had become less human. "It is the horror in my eyes that reveals the horror in his," he wrote of his first encounter with British soldiers. "If his eyes were mirrors, it seems like I'm not far from dead." At the beginning of their internment, prisoners who had not been selected for the gas chamber quickly learned from Nazi guards that they did not see them as human but as animals. The orders were barked, compassion was non-existent. Semprún had not expected his liberators to see him the same way.
Semprún's brush with his liberators echoed Primo Levi's description of his interactions with the Soviets at Auschwitz in January 1945. "They did not greet us or smile," Levi wrote in "The Awakening." "They seemed oppressed not only by compassion, but by a confused restriction, which sealed their lips and linked their eyes to the funeral scene." Like Semprún, Levi compared this experience with the feeling of shame felt in front of the German captors: "It was that shame that we knew so well … every time we had to look at or subject ourselves to outrage: the shame that the Germans did not know. " I know that the just man experiences the crime of another man. "
Some liberators treated surviving prisoners in this way not only because they were disgusted by the reality of heinous crimes committed against them, but also because they were ill-prepared for what they would find. Historian Robert Abzug, who studied how the American GI reacted to the liberation, found that even the most "battle-weary,quot; service members were stunned, unable to reconcile Nazi terrors with their bloodiest memories of combat. However, Allied intelligence knew that Jews had been detained, deported, and massacred for years. In August 1944, major American newspapers covered the Soviet discovery of Maidanek, an extermination camp near the Polish city of Lublin. Similarly, in late January and February 1945, the Soviet liberation of Auschwitz made headlines, but these reports did not appear to prepare soldiers for what they would find. When Captain Hagood was brought to Hannover-Ahlem, he thought it was a prisoner of war facility, who could have assumed that he would follow the fair treatment laws outlined in the Geneva Conventions that Germany signed in 1929. He wrote: "All scenes Creepy things that I had witnessed in four years of combat paled as I looked at the pile of heavily pigmented corpses. ”
Unlike Semprún and Levi, who met their liberators while they were still in Buchenwald and Auschwitz, Ruth Kluger found her first American in the city center of Straubing, Germany, after escaping from Christianstadt. In her memoir, "Still Alive," she recalled that when her mother told her they had fled a concentration camp, she covered her ears with her hands, apparently fed up with those who claimed to be survivors of the camp. "Here was my first American, and he deliberately closed his ears," he recalled. "One thing, I thought, was certain: This war had not been fought for our good."
Some of these reactions suggest that the soldiers were experiencing a kind of shock, while others point to anti-Semitism, even within the highest levels of the army. After inspecting the camps for displaced persons in Germany in the summer of 1945, Earl G. Harrison, a lawyer and American representative to the Intergovernmental Committee for Refugees, voiced harsh criticism of the way Americans treated Jews, citing evidence of conditions similar to those of the Nazis. They ran concentration camps from which they had been released. He summarized his observations by stating: "It appears that we treat Jews as the Nazis treated them, except that we did not exterminate them." When President Harry Truman read the report, he ordered General Dwight D. Eisenhower to inspect the IDP camps. During a visit to a camp in Bavaria, General George S. Patton told Eisenhower that he blamed the refugees for the misery. He complained that they were "pissing and shitting everywhere," and he wanted to open his own concentration camp "for some of these damned Jews." Major Irving Heymont, who was stationed in the Landsberg displacement camp, said in his letters that some Americans proclaimed that they preferred German civilians, who appeared normal, to Jewish survivors, whom they branded as animals who did not deserve treatment. special.
Despite these racist views, there were significant connections in the days and months after liberation, on the physical and social levels. Survivors reported that liberators who handled their bodies gently in the days after liberation, when the slightest medical error meant life or death for those in the most critical condition, brought an immediate sense of restored humanity. Levi compared the Soviet nurses' toilets to those imposed by US military personnel. The nurses washed it "with tender hands,quot; and "soaped it, rubbed it, massaged it, and dried it,quot; from head to toe. "This bath was not,quot; of humiliation, nor a grotesque-devilish-sacral bath, or black mass as the first that marked our descent into the concentration camp universe, nor was it a highly automated, functional antiseptic bath, like that of our passing into American hands many months later. "
Survivors also said that social connections, especially talking to soldiers, helped restore their sense of identity in the days and months after liberation. Robert Antelme, a French survivor from Dachau, suggested in his memoirs, "The Human Race,quot; that the need to communicate competed with the need for adequate food: “At last we wanted to speak, to be heard. We were told that our physical appearance itself was eloquent enough. "However, he added that even when they could speak," it was impossible to close the gap we discovered between the words at our disposal and that experience … what we had to tell. it would start to seem unimaginable. "The survivors were afraid of not being heard, and also that no one would believe them.
Before telling the story of their dehumanization in the countryside, some survivors needed liberators to see them as they had been before the war: as people with passions and professions. Semprún was asked to show Buchenwald an officer in the Jewish-American army whose family had moved to the United States from Germany when he was young. They became friends when Semprún, a philosophy student, made reference to Goethe, who had lived not far from Buchenwald. As a gift, the officer took Semprún on a tour of Goethe's nearby house. Having established his shared appreciation of German literature, Semprún felt able to narrate some of the most painful memories of his suffering.
Levi returned to his family in Turin, Italy, after spending nearly nine months in IDP camps. Others remained in the fields for more than a year. Bergen-Belsen, which became one of the largest in Germany, finally closed in 1951, six years after liberation. Survivors for whom the liberation process lasted for years often had more opportunities to build relationships. Major Heymont was tasked with helping the Landsberg refugees not only improve sanitation in the camp, but also encouraged the publication of a camp newspaper in Yiddish, arranging suitable places for families to live together, and locating porcelain dishes. for a communal dining room. Irving Lisman, an ambulance driver for the 122nd Medical Battalion, had imported fabrics and sewing supplies to the Bad Gastein camp so that its inhabitants could make ties, which was a sign of respect. Captain Hagood wrote to his wife requesting lipstick because, as reported, up to 10 women would share a tube, collectively claiming their femininity.
Decades after the war, survivors and liberators sought to reconnect. The 1981 International Liberator Conference in Washington brought the survivors together with 100 allied soldiers from 14 nations who had participated in the liberation. After an increase in Holocaust denial in the United States and around the world, the task of the conference was to collect eyewitness accounts. It also provided opportunities for liberators and survivors to share the immediate and long-term psychological effects of their experiences. "I couldn't believe the similarity of the psychological effect shared by these men," wrote Kenneth Colvin, a liberator from the Mauthausen and Ebensee camps. “Each had repressed his feelings for about 15 years after the war. Then images and dreams began to dominate our lives. We all relive the horror and helplessness we feel but would not recognize at the time. "
In his opening speech, future Nobel Prize winner Elie Wiesel reminded the liberators of their first meeting: “You looked and you looked. You couldn't take your eyes off us. It was as if you were looking to alter reality with your eyes. They reflected amazement, bewilderment, endless pain and anger, yes, anger over everything. "
Wiesel and others connected with their deliverers, perhaps to provide irrefutable evidence that they had regained their humanity. Perhaps to show that they had defied the gaze of death. Clearing the fields was more than witnessing and filming a terrifying spectacle. Liberation was not just about saving lives. It was also about humanizing them. "We were strangers to each other," said Wiesel, addressing the conference attendees. "We could also have descended from different planets, and yet a bond was created between us. A link was established. We don't just become comrades, not just brothers. We become witnesses of each other. "
Jennifer Orth-Veillon, a freelance writer and university professor based in Lyon, France, has a PhD. in comparative literature from Emory University. Between 2016 and 2019, she was curator of "WWrite: A Blog Exploring the Influence of World War I on Contemporary Writing and Scholarship,quot; for the United States World War I Centennial Commission.