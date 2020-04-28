Flip Christina Anstead's creative tips for entertaining kids

There is a reason why they say a people is needed.
Christina AnsteadThe last mission has nothing to do with the design, the splash guard, or the collapse of houses.
Instead, like so many mothers, the HGTV star is doing her best to keep her family entertained during the quarantine.
In the midst of her busy schedule that includes raising three growing children and finalizing a next line of furniture, the Flip or Flop and Christina on the coast star spoke to E! News exclusively about life in Orange County, California during the Coronavirus pandemic. It turns out that Christina's children have been very busy.
"We've been doing a lot of treasure hunts," he revealed as part of E! 'S Moms in the Moment series. "Basically, we hide things around the house or in the backyard, and kids compete for who can find things the fastest."
Christina added: "I've been heating up the hot tub. I'm just trying to get outside a little bit because it's like we're on top of each other. It can be a little overwhelming."
Christina Anstead / Instagram
An activity in which the whole family has been able to participate is cooking. After the successful launch of her book with a nutritionist Cara clark noble The remodeling of well-being: how your soul eats, moves and feedsChristina allowed her older children to get their hands dirty in the kitchen.
Spoiler alert: The results have been nothing short of tasty.
"We've really been cooking a lot more. We've been making a lot of recipes. Kids love to help do that kind of thing," explained Christina. "I let them take turns picking recipes from the book. My four-year-old son, Brayden, actually loves helping, too. It will get a little messier, but he's a sweet tooth."
Christina Anstead / Instagram
Her eldest daughter Taylor is "obsessed,quot; with gluten-free shrimp tacos with mango sauce, while the whole family loves stir fries.
During the new normal, Christina has also noticed that her daughter understands the world a little more than her younger siblings. As a result, the best-selling author found herself adding teacher to her resume.
"She is in third grade and all of a sudden it will be on Thursday and she said that she will not go back to her school, it is too much for them to process their little minds," explained Christina. "Sports are closed … it sure has been stressful."
But as much as Christina wants to give her love and attention to her family, she also knows the importance of personal care. In addition to the following workouts presented in her book, Christina has focused on mindset and meditation work.
"We all need to take a minute to reset our minds. That is also a very important part of the book," he shared. "Obviously, we are all extremely stressed. This is a unique moment in everyone's life."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
