Fire warning for parts of Colorado, Denver in the 70s

Sunny, dry and windy weather raises fire hazards in southwestern Colorado, as well as in the foothills and eastern plains.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag fire warning Tuesday afternoon and evening in large areas of southwestern Colorado, including Cortez, Durango, Pagosa Springs, and Alamosa.

Strong winds, up to 30 mph, and relative humidity in the 10% to 15% range are some of the factors that drive the warning. The high temperature in Cortez on Tuesday is expected to be 79 degrees.

The fire hazard is also a concern Tuesday in Park County, across the foothills and in parts of the eastern plains due to strong northwesterly winds and low humidity, the weather service said. Any open burning should be delayed until Wednesday when the winds die down. Agricultural burns are discouraged on Tuesday as a safety measure.

In Denver, the sky will be sunny on Tuesday when the high temperature reaches 72 degrees. Northwest winds will increase as the day progresses, with gusts as high as 28 mph, according to the weather service. On Wednesday, the sunny skies continue as the high temperature reaches 77 degrees.

Thursday and Friday in Denver will be excessively warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s approaching record readings.

The probability of showers and thunderstorms returns to the forecast for Denver this weekend.