Filmfare Recommends: Ranbir Kapoor Films That Will Inspire You To Travel

The most distinctive thing about the movies starring Ranbir Kapoor, aside from his fabulous acting, of course, is that most of them have him traveling a lot in search of meaning. And thanks to that incredible coincidence, we can indirectly travel the world together with him. Currently, travel has not been a possibility for us due to restrictions imposed to contain the COVID-19 threat. But we can always revisit his movies and make travel plans for the future. Hopefully the blockade will be over soon and we can use those plans. We present you a list of the protagonists of Ranbir Kapoor that will surely ignite the passion for travel in you.

Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008)

Director: Siddharth Anand

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone, Minissha Lamba, Kunal Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor plays a committed young phobic who meets three different young men at three different times in his life. The women are Mahi (Minissha Lamba), a girl from a small town in Punjab; Radhika (Bipasha Basu), an aspiring model in Mumbai; and Gayatri (Deepika Padukone), an Indian student not resident in Australia. He runs away from the first two and it is only when he meets the third that he realizes what it has been and turns to them to seek forgiveness, thinking that giving them a closure would also provide him with some kind of stability in his life. The film was filmed extensively abroad. Portions of Deepika Padukone were filmed in Sydney, Australia, and the song Khuda jaane was filmed in Italian locations such as Venice, Alberobello, Santa Cesarea Terme, Mattinata, Apulia, Naples, and Capri. The portions of the Minissha Lamba, inspired by Yash Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, were filmed in Amritsar and Switzerland. The scenes with Bipasha Basu were filmed in Mumbai, India and Capri. There was a postcard quality throughout the film and the Italian portions in particular seemed divine.

Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

Director: Siddharth Anand

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor

The film had a rather strange premise in that it showed two strangers linked by failed suicide attempts. The movie started with Akash (Ranbir Kapoor) trying to commit suicide on the Golden Gate Bridge, where Kiara (Priyanka Chopra) has also come for the same thing. He is depressed because his business has gone bankrupt and he needs $ 12 million. She has left because she discovered that her fiancé was cheating on her. Both are saved by the Coast Guard and attempt suicide several more times, only to miraculously save themselves. They make a pact that if they cannot change their lives, they will end their lives on December 31. They both realize that they have loved each other and when Akash proposes it to her, she immediately says yes. The film was a kind of tribute to director Siddharth Anand's American landscape. The film was filmed extensively in New York, with landmarks such as the Brooklyn Bridge and Wall Street clearly visible. Some scenes were filmed at Café Lalo, the same restaurant where When Harry Met Sally (1989) was filmed. Large portions were shot in Nevada, the Mojave Desert, as well as Las Vegas. The 1963 red Ford Falcon Sprint, driven by Priyanka's character in the movie, was almost like a third character in the movie.

Rock star! (2011)

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri

The film tells the story of Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor), who was an unnamed singer until love and heartbreak transformed him into a world-renowned rock star. Nargis Fakhri plays Heer, his love interest. The film was shot in reverse since Imtiaz wanted to maintain the continuity of Ranbir's hairstyle. The climax with long hair shot up first. The film offered a bonanza for travelers, as much of it was filmed in real places both in India and abroad. A large part of the shooting took place in Kashmir in Kulgam, Kupwara and Srinagar. The Yeh chaand sa roshan chehra sequence was filmed in Dal Lake. The last phase was shot in Delhi in places like Kotla Mubarakpur, Nizamuddin Dargah, Greater Kailash, Munirka, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Connaught Place, BL Kapoor Hospital, St. Stephen & # 39; s College and Hindu College, which was the alma mater by Imtiaz Ali. When Jordan is expelled from his home, he spends nights at the Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi and participates in the qawwali Kun faya kun. Foreign sequences were filmed in Wenceslas Square, Charles Bridge and the Old Town in parts of Prague and in Liberec (in Dr. Beneš Square, in front of Villa Liebieg). The song Tum ho was filmed at Hauz Khas, as well as at State Opera, Prague. Katya Karun was shot in the Betaab Valley in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The song Sadda haq was performed at the Norbulingka Institute in Himachal Pradesh, India. The song Hawa hawa was filmed in Vrtba Gardens, Prague.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Director: Ayan Mukerji.

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur

Ranbir Kapoor plays a travel journalist in the movie, so he must travel a lot. Although the foreign portions that we actually see are from the song Kabira, shot on Rue Mouffetard in Paris, France and some portions from Nice. The film begins with geek Naina Talwar (Deepika Padukone) joining her friends Aditi Mehra (Kalki Koechlin), Kabir "Bunny,quot; Thapar (Ranbir Kapoor), and Avinash "Avi,quot; Arora (Aditya Roy Kapoor) on a hiking trip to Manali. . Bunny plans to travel the world. Naina develops feelings for him, but does not reveal them, knowing that he does not want to calm down. The friends meet again at Aditi's wedding and the sparks fly once again. This time, Bunny realizes that being with Naina is more important to him than his dream job, and he proposes to her and they get engaged, surprising his friends. Filming locations included the Hidimba Temple, Gulaba, Banjaar, Hamta and Naggar. A few shots were taken at 14,000 feet above sea level and the crew fired at a temperature as low as -10 degrees Celsius. The wedding sequences were filmed at the Oberoi Udaivilas hotel. Kashmir was replaced by Himachal in parts and a song, as well as some scenes, was filmed in places such as Kongdori in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar.

Tamasha (2015)

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Tamasha was shot in Corsica, Shimla, Delhi, Tokyo, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tara (Deepika Padukone) meet while they are both on vacation in Corsica. They connect almost instantly and to make things much more exciting, they choose not to reveal their real identities to each other. Ved poses while Don and Tara become Mona Darling. Later they meet by chance in Delhi and reveal their real identities. Tara is in charge of her father's real estate business and Ved is a product manager. It doesn't have that much vibrant personality in real life and follows a boring daily routine without deviating from it. They start dating but she is not happy with him and rejects him when he proposes to her. That triggers a mental disorder in him and he loses his job thanks to his increasingly erratic behavior. He meets the old storyteller who used to inspire him as a child and tells him that we are all authors of our own stories and that we must trust our hearts. He goes to Tokyo to mend Tara and the duo decides to get married. The film serves as a travel brochure for Corsica, France, as some important parts were filmed there. The song Matargashti was filmed in Bastia. Some parts were filmed in Shimla, including the flashback sequences with a younger Ved. Tamasha was also shot in Kolkata in January 2015, where scenes from Padukone's office were filmed and the song Heer to badi sad hai was also filmed in Kolkata.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Director: Karan Johar

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma

The film is narrated in the flashback by Ayan Sanger (Ranbir Kapoor), a singer who recently gained fame with his non-filmy songs. A few years ago, in London, he met Alizeh Khan (Anushka Sharma), by chance, and the two connected immediately, although not physically. He begins to love her, but she only considers him a friend. They spend some time in Paris, but the status quo remains the same. Alizeh reconciles with her boyfriend and then marries him, much to Ayan's disappointment. Meanwhile, he meets another woman, Saba Taliyar Khan (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), a poet, based in Vienna. He goes to Vienna to meet her and, although he is physically attracted to her, he cannot forget Alizeh and seeing Saba ask him to leave. She meets Saba's ex-husband in a gallery, who tells her that one-sided love is not a weakness, but can serve as a strength. When he meets Alizeh again, he discovers that she is dying of cancer and they both try to spend as much time as possible before the end. The film was shot extensively in London, Paris, and Vienna. Some parts were filmed in Mandawa, Rajasthan, too.

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Director: Anurag Basu

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Saswata Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla, Sayani Gupta

Jagga Jasoos' story revolves around the infamous Purulia Arms Drop, which occurred in 1995. Jagga (Ranbir Kapoor) is a curious and shy boy who leads a happy life with his adoptive father, Bagchi (Saswata Chatterjee). Jagga, aware of his stuttering, doesn't speak much; until one day Bagchi teaches him to speak in rhyme. After admitting Jagga to boarding school, Bagchi suddenly disappears. Jagga's only contact with Bagchi is a VHS tape that he receives in the mail every year on his birthday. One day Jagga sets out to solve the mystery. Find a partner in Shruti (Katrina Kaif), an accident-prone journalist who longs for a great scoop. The film was filmed extensively in South Africa and Morocco. Ullu ka pattha was shot in Jemaa el-Fnaa, Marrakech and in the Essaouira Citadel, Essaouira, Marrakech. The scene where Shruti and Jagga try to locate the main criminal was filmed at the Sandstone Heritage Trust, Ficksburg, Free State, South Africa. The Phir wahi song, where Jagga recalls her carefree days with her father, was shot at the St. Paul school, Darjeeling, West Bengal.