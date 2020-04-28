Filmfare Lockdown Cooking: Sophie Choudry's Chocolate Banana Cake

The beautiful Sophie Choudhry has been busy during the confinement. Apart from doing it

Little for society, she has also been taking good care of herself. From exercising to

By eating healthy, you make sure to get out of the quarantine and stronger.

However, that does not mean you are not having fun. She is regularly FaeTiming with her friends … and

bake some of the most delicious dishes. We asked him to send a prescription for one

of their achievements. So here it is, in his own words …

Since I posted a photo of my sugar-free and sugar-free banana chocolate cake, I can't tell you how many friends of mine, including a group of actresses, have texted me for the recipe. I know everyone has been making banana bread for some reason, but I wanted to try something different. And considering that I only started baking for the first time two weeks ago, I'm pretty proud of myself. Everything I have been doing does not contain gluten, sugar or dairy. I have made dark chocolate and sea salt cookies, lemon and honey cake, carrot cake, peanut butter cookies, almond cake, banana and blueberry pancakes, and I plan to do much more.

This one is pretty easy and super delicious!

In a bowl mix these dry ingredients:

2 cups almond flour

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon of cinnamon (optional)

2 tablespoons flaxseed (optional)

In a mixi (use magimix) put:

2 medium to large ripe bananas, mashed

3 whole eggs

3 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Blend until smooth and the bananas are not lumpy. Add the dry ingredients to the mixture and mix until smooth but not runny.

I had no chocolate chips, so I smashed pieces of my Lindt 85% chocolate bar into the bowl. 70% dark chocolate is also good. Add half a cup to the mixture.

Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

Brush your baking pan with a little coconut oil, cover it with parchment paper, and pour the mixture.

Cook in the oven for 50 minutes to an hour.

Check it by placing a toothpick in the middle to see if it's cooked.

If you feel like the cake is turning too golden on top and still not cooking on the inside, sometimes it helps to cover the cake with aluminum foil for the last 15 minutes.

Let the cake stand for 10 minutes, then remove it from the baking pan and transfer it to a cooking rack for another 30.

I hope you love it!