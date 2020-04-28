Image: Getty

There is little justice, as a child, in showing your parents that you are capable of doing things on your own. Unfortunately for Sofia May, the daughter of Happiness Huffman, that all-too-familiar family drama had to play out on the world stage when its phony college test scores spread across pages of gossip magazines and federal court statements. But finally, May is redeemed, after taking the SAT again on its own terms.

With the college admission scandal now behind the Huffmans — whose the matriarch was the only celebrity involved to publicly eat dirt on their actions, in the form of 11 day period in federal prison–Page six informs that Sophia May has been accepted for Carnegie Mellon. A prestigious performing arts school, its not played the stamped test scores were actually good enough to warrant admission on their own terms. Oh! That is a family dinner that you would definitely never want to witness. The whole family is made up of actors; Just imagine the screaming!

Notably, Lori Loughlin"Who would my English teacher call"frustrate" in This narrative has not addressed its part in the scandal, nor made your children reapply for college. Olivia Jade is happy with it warm return as a low-level influencer, and Bella Rose? All right, who knows what is that boy tor! They seem to have adopted A dog recently. Great news for the family! I just hope they're ready to take care of him if his mother has to spend two weeks in jail. (Page six)

It should be expected that Kristen From Cavallari divorce Jay Cutler it's the messiest thing on celebrity news right now, especially for someone so desperate to be on reality TV. After being trapped in the Bahamas after disobeying all travel restrictions and recommendations from both our government and global health officials, the two are back in the United States and preparing for a fight in court.

TMZ reports Cavallari's lawyer, rose Palermo, claims that his client's divorce is "amicable," ignoring the now-very-public reason Cavallari filed for divorce: "marital misconduct." In Tennessee, that could mean any number of things: total deception, fraudulent finances, abandonment and desertion, criminal activity, even poisoning!

What is known? Cavallari wants primary custody of the children. Sources tell ET that Cutler is "upset" about the decision, because they had planned to remain calm. "That is no longer the case," says the source, continuing: "Kristin requesting primary physical custody upset Jay. She loves her children more than anything and thinks the couple should be reasonable and divide custody." reasoning for the decision? The documents state that she is the “primary residential parent” and is “a suitable and suitable person to be named primary residential parent.” It seems bad, pal!ET)

Miss minnie, a beloved star of Little Women: Atlanta, died after a hit and run accident. A statement from his management team says:

It is with deep sadness that we confirm that, on behalf of Ashley Ross's family, also known as "Minnie" from Little Women Atlanta, she has succumbed to the injuries of a tragic car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they cry during this difficult time.