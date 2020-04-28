Federal inmate who gave birth while on a respirator dies in Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A pregnant inmate whose baby was delivered by caesarean section while on a ventilator after being hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms died in federal custody at a Fort Worth hospital, the Bureau of Prisons said Tuesday.

Andrea Circle Bear, 30, died Tuesday, about a month after she was hospitalized while serving a 26-month sentence for maintaining a drug-related location.

Circle Bear was first brought to FMC Carswell, a federal prison medical center in Fort Worth on March 20 from a local jail in South Dakota. As a new inmate to the federal prison system, she was quarantined as part of the Bureau of Prisons plan to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

She was taken to a local hospital on March 28 for "possible concerns regarding her pregnancy," but was released from the hospital the same day and taken back to prison, authorities said.

Three days later, members of the prison medical staff decided that he should be taken back to the hospital after he developed a fever, dry cough and other symptoms, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Circle Bear was put on a ventilator the same day she arrived at the hospital, and her baby was born the following day by caesarean section, authorities said. She tested positive for COVID-19 days later, on April 4.

Circle Bear's pregnancy put her at high risk for contracting the virus, but would not be considered a priority for release under the guidelines of the Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Justice on the release of prisoners in home confinement to help to stop the spread.

She was already on a respirator when the Justice Department released an expanded home confinement note in early April.

Attorney General William Barr ordered the increased use of home confinement and the expedited release of eligible inmates by the Bureau of Prisons, with priority for those in low or medium security prisons, beginning with virus hotspots . According to the guidelines of the Bureau of Prisons, the agency is prioritizing the release of those who have served half their sentence or prisoners who are 18 months or younger and who served at least 25% of their time.

Circle Bear, of Eagle Butte, South Dakota, had been sentenced in January after pleading guilty in federal court.

The charges stemmed from incidents in April 2018 when she "unlawfully and knowingly used and maintained a location for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine in the Cheyenne River Sioux Indigenous Reserve," the Justice Department said.

She is the 29th federal prisoner to die in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons since the end of March. As of Tuesday, more than 1,700 federal inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. About 400 of those inmates have recovered.

