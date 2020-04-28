Family turns neighborhood sidewalks into giant monopoly board for coronavirus lockdown – Up News Info

– An Iowa family trying to stay busy during the coronavirus lockdown made a great Monopoly board game for their neighborhood using sidewalk chalk.

The Erps family spent four hours on Sunday afternoon creating a "Neighborhood Monopoly Masterpiece,quot; in Grimes, WTVT reported.

Connor Erps said that he and his two sisters used the project as a break from their studies in dentistry, arts education and accounting.

Go, Community Chest, Reading Railroad, Marvin Gardens, Park Place, Water Works, James Place, and yes, the jail, it was all there on the corner of S.W. Maplewood Dr. and S.W. Clark Lane.

They also made large dice to play the game.