Exhib will not license Studio movies – Up News Info

AMC Chief Adam Aron has just sent the following letter to Universal Studios President Donna Langley, in response to statements by NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell. Wall street journal this morning about the $ 95M PVOD success of Trolls World Tour:

Donna Langley

President

Universal Studies

Dear Donna

In this time of national emergency and the coronavirus ravaging the world, I hope that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. I am concerned about, and wish for the best, the health of all our colleagues in the industry. There has never been a more challenging time in our lives.

In the midst of a global pandemic as a backdrop, I wish we would also save ourselves from having to tackle a different problem that arises from the universal actions currently underway.

For 100 years, AMC Theaters has served as a strategically critical and highly profitable distribution platform for movie makers, and throughout that time the exclusivity of theatrical release has been critical. When a movie is "Only in theaters", consumers perceive it as higher quality entertainment. Countless filmmakers and movie buffs believe that consumers enjoy their creative work better on the big screen. And we all know that those theatrical releases actually increase publicity, positive word of mouth, critical acclaim, and subsequent revenue.

For much of the past four and a half years, I have been in direct dialogue with Jeff Shell and Peter Levinsohn of Universal about the importance of a robust theatrical window for the viability of the film showing industry. During all that time, AMC has expressed its willingness to consider alternatives to the current common window strategy in our industry, where the goal of such alternatives is to improve studio profitability and theater operator profitability.

Universal stated that it only sought a direct-to-home entertainment release for "Trolls World Tour" because theaters were closed and Universal was committed to a lucrative toy license agreement. We had our doubts that this was entirely Universal's motivations, as it has been a long-standing desire on the part of Universal to go to the date and the day at home. However, we accept this action as an exception to our long-standing business practices in these unprecedented times.

In today's Wall Street Journal, Jeff Shell is quoted as saying that:

"The results of the" Trolls World Tour "have exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the feasibility of PVOD," said Shell. "As soon as theaters reopen, we hope to release movies in both formats."

This radical shift from Universal to the business model that currently exists between our two companies is nothing but an inconvenience to us and is categorically unacceptable to AMC Entertainment, the world's largest collection of movie theaters.

In the future, AMC will not license any Universal movies in any of our 1,000 theaters worldwide on these terms.

Consequently, we want to be absolutely clear, so that there is no ambiguity of any kind. AMC believes that with this proposed action to go to the home and theaters simultaneously, Universal is breaking the business model and deals between our two companies. It assumes that we will meekly accept a recast vision of how studios and exhibitors should interact, without any concern from Universal as to how their actions affect us. It also assumes that Universal can, in fact, have their cake and eat it, that the Universal movie product can be released into the home and theaters at the same time, without modifying the current financial arrangements between us.

It is disappointing to us, but Jeff's comments on Universal's unilateral actions and intentions have left us with no choice. Therefore, indeed, AMC will no longer play Universal movies in any of our theaters in the United States, Europe, or the Middle East. This policy affects each and every universal film itself, it comes into effect today and as our cinemas reopen, and it is not a hollow or ill-considered threat. Incidentally, this policy is not directed solely at Universal out of the game or to be punitive in any way, but also extends to any filmmaker who unilaterally abandons current window practices in the absence of bona fide negotiations between us, so that they as a distributor and we as an exhibitor both benefit and neither is hurt by such changes. Currently, with today's press comment, Universal is the only study that contemplates a complete change to the status quo. Therefore, this immediate communication in response.

AMC has invested a lot of time and energy with Universal executives in recent years trying to discover a new Windows model that would be beneficial to both their studio and our theater operations. While Universal's unilateral pronouncements on this matter are unpleasant to us, as has always been the case, AMC is willing to sit down with Universal to discuss different window strategies and different economic models between their company and ours. However, in the absence of such discussions, and an acceptable conclusion from them, our decades of incredibly successful business activity together have come to an end.

To be honest,

Adam Aron

CEO and president

AMC Entertainment