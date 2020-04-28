Exclusive details: Aaron Gordon details why he distracted Dwyane Wade in a new song

Roommates, the Internet had some questions after the NBA player for the Orlando Magic, Aaron Gordon, threw a hint against Dwyane Wade. If you recall, in February, during the All-Star Game weekend, Aaron Gordon competed for the Slam Dunk title for the third time. Before the main event, Aaron had become a crowd favorite and he was sure this year would be HIS year. He even created a complete short film about how much he wanted to earn, see below:

Now, what happened during the dunk contest triggered a HUGE online debate after Dwyane Wade (among others) gave Aaron a less-than-perfect score after jumping on Tacko Fall, the tallest man in the building at the time. . Aaron, like most social media was SHOOK! SO shook, that 2 months later he released a tracked album directed at Dwyane Wade for what he felt was a misjudgment! Listen to a snippet of the song below;

We spoke to Aaron to ask him some questions and he spilled some tea on why he did it. We asked him, what was the reason for removing the album? To which he replied: “The reason I dropped it is because I have time. But it's an honest and creative expression of perspective. "He added:" People have been asking to listen, so I posted it. "

We also asked him if he was willing to judge the contest as he said he would never be in the dunk contest again. He said, "Yes, I would love to judge the dunk contest. I would be with the movement."

When asked about his song "9 out of 10," he said he wrote the song in 1 day, recorded it the next, and shot the video immediately afterward.

We ended the interview quickly, asking if D.Wade answered if he would return to the studio. He said, "Lol, it's not that deep! I'll be in the studio though!"

So now the question remains, are you here for this NBA beef?