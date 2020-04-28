EX BF: Jennifer from basketball wives tried to leak nude photos of Evelyn's daughter

Last week, Jennifer Williams claims that her ex-boyfriend "scammed,quot; her and stole her Range Rover, MTO News reported. Jennifer, who lives in Atlanta, told fans "I'm asking for help finding my Range Rover that this man, Aaron Nichols, stole from me." Jennifer wrote: "He has also scammed many women and men in vehicles and large amounts of cash."

But yesterday Aaron shot Jennifer, and she had receipts.

Aaron turned to Instagram to defend himself and told his side of the story.

“A big reason I wanted to end Jennifer Williams is because she was a very ugly person on the inside, and she was shrouded in fame and notoriety. She asked me to be a love interest in her television show; I rejected over and over again, ”wrote Aaron. And Jennifer's ex posted multiple text message conversations between him and Jennifer.

"I hate these messy bitches," Jennifer allegedly wrote in the text messages. "Evelyn made me want to slap her. You should have leaked your daughter's nudes. It could have exposed his butt.

"Especially Shaunie," Jennifer continued. "She was talking shit about me saying that Shaq tricked her like it was a lie. Everyone knows that he had children behind him. And Malaysia, or should I say the LaQuisha ghetto, doesn't even have a mind of its own. Regardless of what Evelyn and Shaunie say, Malaysia gets on board.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Aaron spilled more tea and wrote: “Jennifer moved to Georgia to be with me. I told him not to, but he did it anyway. When I first met her, I told her that I wasn't interested in being serious because I had just finished a relationship with my son's mother and I wasn't ready. But she kept calling me and texting me. I got to the point where I had to block her on social media. ”

“She begged me to follow her. In the past, I admit that I just ghosted women without explanation and that has left them very angry with me and wanting revenge, but recently, since I've been seeing a counselor, I've tried to be better at how I end relationships. with people, "he added, sharing the corresponding text messages.

Then Aaron went to the missing Range Rover: "Jennifer Williams gave me this truck as a gift in November 2019. I got a call from the police department in March 2020, and now I'm in April, 5 months later, she's telling the world that it was stolen,quot;.

"Who waits 5 months to report the theft of their car?" Added. “The police have NOT filed charges because I did not steal anything from him. As the people in the comments have already said, you can easily track a Range Rover. ”

He even said he paid for the Range Rover, adding that "I have never stolen a car, washed a title, or repositioned any vehicle. I don't even know how to do that. I have worked as a consultant / broker on numerous deals. Most were successful, and some failed, but I have never cheated anyone. These accusations are lies. "