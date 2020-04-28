Even Android fans can't help but love iPhone SE – BGR

Apple's new iPhone SE is so powerful and affordable that Android enthusiasts have noticed.

The iPhone SE only costs $ 399 but it can outperform the most expensive Android phones thanks to Apple's powerful A13 Bionic.

When Apple released the original iPhone SE in March 2016, Apple executives were caught off guard by how popular the device turned out to be. In a smartphone market that produced more and more larger devices, the iPhone SE proved that many people would rather have a powerful device in a compact form factor.

Apple certainly took the time to launch a new version of the SE, but the company finally answered our prayers and launched a new iPhone SE earlier this month. And while the new iPhone SE is not as compact as the original, it still offers users a lot of money for the money.

The iPhone SE, in effect, is an iPhone 11 packaged in a device that looks like an iPhone 8. And at the heart of the iPhone SE is Apple's most advanced processor, the A13 Bionic.

Apple's A13 Bionic is an absolute screamer and has easily outperformed Android devices that feature Snapdragon 855 and even 865 chipsets. And the fact that the iPhone SE can be purchased for as little as $ 399 has even caught the eye. from Android enthusiasts.

To tell the truth, it is not very common to see Android users praise the iPhone. That said, seeing so many people in the Android camp openly yearning for an Android equivalent for the iPhone SE highlights just how compelling the device is.

In a piece titled I wish $ 400 Android phones were that goodRyne Hager from Android Police writes:

In almost every respect, the iPhone SE beats the current Pixel 3a, which is our favorite mid-range phone. It has an IP rating, the Pixel 3a does not. It has a flagship chipset, the Pixel 3a does not. The SE has wireless charging, amazing haptics, and True Tone that adapts to ambient color. The Pixel 3a might have a better camera, but that's only one point in its favor. On almost every other metric, the iPhone SE 2020 meets or exceeds not just the Pixel 3a, but all other mid-range Android phones at the price of $ 400, outside of the software question, anyway. And it looks like the SE will probably outperform Google's upcoming Pixel 4a as well.

Honestly, it bothers me that there isn't a $ 400 Android phone that's as good as the new iPhone SE, but Apple can only compete with its economy of scale here in a way that Android makers can't.

A review of iPhone SE at Android Central yielded a similar conclusion:

All nerdy stuff like CPU threads aside, you'll notice how well the new iPhone SE works when you use it. Everything in a modern smartphone, from web browsing to camera performance and less-used things like AR, depends on the processor. You need to decipher the numbers very fast if you want your phone to answer very fast. The $ 399 iPhone SE will be able to do these things faster than the new OnePlus 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 +.

Now, this does not mean that Android users will start flocking to the iPhone SE. After all, people accustomed to Android can certainly go on for days about all the things they can't support about iOS. Still, strictly from a performance perspective, the iPhone SE offers more benefits for money than any other smartphone we've ever seen hit the market.

Although iPhones have become incredibly expensive in recent years, Apple has done a solid job of providing more cost-conscious options for consumers. The $ 399 iPhone SE just can't be beat, and we can only hope that we don't have to wait another four years for an update.

Image Source: Apple