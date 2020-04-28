Erica Mena shows her mask, but all the fans see her amazing cleavage: some enemies accuse her of disrespecting Safaree

Erica Mena shared a couple of photos on her social media account to show a new mask she got, but fans can't focus. Look at the photos he shared on IG and you will understand the reason.

‘Thanks @xomasks for my mask. 💕 They will donate a mask for each order to someone who needs it. Use the code: Erica with a 10% discount! "Erica captioned her post.

Someone said: reales Royal husbands do not have their wife here showing their things. Respect your husband, "and another commenter posted this message:" Royal husbands do not control their wives; she is her own person. "

Another person also shadowed Erica: "the facts and not only her husband as a mother, now she is the mother of a daughter, show that her morality does not show that her body is everything that already has bread and that a family respects its own sister,quot;.

Someone else wrote: "It's funny how people want to have opinions about someone's marriage … if you have nothing good to say, then you should keep it to yourself."

An Instagram installer said: ‘Well damn, I personally think you have risen above this right now! I don't know why I look at you in a more mature way, but I do. "

A true fan defended Erica and said: "@iamerica_mena these comments smh how miserable and hatred is so real that it is amazing."

In other news, speaking of revealing photos, it's probably safe to say that Erica recently broke the internet by dropping her clothes to show fans what she's working with these days.

Safaree must be the proudest husband in the world, considering how great a mother Erica is and how quickly she managed to regain her curvy body after pregnancy.

You should see the recent photo he hit his fans with on his social media account.



