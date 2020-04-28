EP Mike Schur talks about gang recovery and why this is likely to be a one-time – Up News Info

Even if Parks and Recreation EP Mike Schur received an immediate response from the cast members and writers on the idea of ​​teaming up for a special home-based fundraising episode for the long-running NBC series, Don't Expect a Limited Run Series to Wing Will and grace in the immediate future

“Never say never, but I felt that this was a moment in time and a cause for which we could support each other. Parks and Rec. I had a specific topic to discuss and a specific point to make, "said Schur.

“When it ended (in 2014) Amy (Poehler) and I talked and we felt like we had made our point. We made our argument and understood it. I don't see the point of renewing the program just to do it; It was a real joy to do the show when we did it. "

The special with a half-hour script, which will be broadcast this Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET / PT for the benefit of Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund comes at an opportune time, hence the reason it made sense for Schur to rejoin the team. In the episode, Pawnee's most dedicated official, Leslie Knope (Poehler), is determined to stay connected with her friends in a moment of social estrangement.

Leslie Knope believed that government could be a force for good. The show was forged in the 2008 economic downturn, and at the national, state and local levels it was obviously at another one of those moments. We are targeting governments: People need food and paid mortgages, and the government right now is where people turn in times of need. "

Schur said that from the time of the start to the final cut, the special of the meeting took about three weeks to organize. Pearlena Igbokwe, President of Universal Television, first contacted him about the idea. Schur argued with his wife and realized that Parks and Rec. love shouldn't be a table read, but an original episode, especially for all the great talent that's coming back, namely Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe , Jim O & # 39; Heir and Retta. Schur asked Parks and Rec. Episodic assistant Morgan Sackett directed again, and also approached half a dozen original program writers who intervened. In three days, they had a script. Camera crews and iPhones were sent to the cast members who were essentially "their own cameramen," Schur said on a phone with the press today. The episode was filmed in four days with the graphics team for Schur’s The good place providing visual effects so that the episode did not come out as a group of actors at home in front of their computers.

For him Parks and Rec. uncompromising, Schur considered how the meeting would fit into the show's timeline. Even through the series last aired in 2014, it took place in 2017 and the finale jumped to 2065. Of course, the series takes place now and takes into account that Jerry (Jim O & # 39; Heir) was left as mayor with Ben (Adam Scott) a congressman, Leslie working for the Department of the Interior and April (Aubrey Plaza), all in DC.

Schur said in the cold opening of the program: "" The first face you see on camera not being one of the top 10 cast members, and that sets the tone for the show. "

In addition to the core dramatis personae, Schur promised that some of the favorite supporting characters will also appear.

Regarding Rashida Jones' Ann Perkins, and if she's a frontline nurse. "We debated that," says Schur, and trying to find the least hurtful thing about this particular thing (COVID19). "Eventually, Schur and his team decided that Ann would be working in outpatient care." Their job is not the same job. than the people who are in the middle of this nightmare, "the EP said.

Wondering if this new zoom means filming TV series, like SNL is the future of sitcoms, Schur exclaimed, "This is not the way television is supposed to be done."

“Television is a team sport from start to finish, with groups of people who work holistically and collaborate and are in the same room at the same time. I don't think there is any way this is a sustainable method of making television. It was fun gathering the crew and everyone again. I took screenshots of the virtual table, which was a lot of fun and tough but he is not any kind of role model. "