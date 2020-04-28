Elizabeth Hurley shows off her toned abs in the photo with her mother on her 80th birthday

Elizabeth Hurley always manages to stun no matter what she posts, proving her beauty is timeless! That said, this time was no exception, the 54-year-old actress posing alongside her 80-year-old mother in an outfit showing off her abs!

Looking at the mother, it's obvious that Elizabeth has inherited some really cool genes, so there's no point in learning from the actress any "age-defying way,quot;.

Earlier today, Elizabeth celebrated her mother's 80th birthday while she was in quarantine, but that didn't mean they couldn't have a little fun, anyway!

They made sure to take some photos too, the actress put her amazing body on display in a crop top and shorts!

The star looked fit, its flat abdomen visible and heavily toned, to the envy of many younger people!

As she smiled cheerfully alongside her mother in a photo, it became apparent that she had to thank Elizabeth's beauty.

In the captions, she wrote, "Happy 80th birthday, to my glorious mom," and added the following hashtags: "Birthday, stay home, my best mom."

As for the birthday girl, she wore a Resort Wear dress, which is part of her daughter's beach line.

Beneath her, she was also wearing a black swimsuit top, which only means that the two ladies had a relaxing birthday celebration by the pool.

Fans were quick to talk about the mother-daughter duo in the comments, writing things like: Tengo I have a 60-year-old aunt who looks much older than your mom! hahaha, I'm not bad with my aunt, but your family has great genetics. "/" You can definitely see where you get your natural beauty from. "/" They both look fabulous! "

Elizabeth Hurley often shows what her mother gave her on her online platforms and it's not a surprise! After all, she is a beautiful and confident woman.



