Electronic cigarettes can increase heart rate and blood pressure in young people – Latest news

Smoking electronic cigarettes? Read this carefully. Researchers have found that nicotine-filled e-cigarettes can increase heart rate and blood pressure in young people after a vaping session.

According to the study, published in the FASEB Journal, electronic cigarettes are often marketed to teens and young adults as a healthier alternative to traditional tobacco products.

Previous studies have shown that smoking tobacco cigarettes actively increases blood pressure and heart rate and decreases the activity of the muscle sympathetic nerve (MSNA).

MSNA is a direct measure of nerve traffic to the blood vessels that responds quickly to changes in blood pressure.

However, changes in cardiovascular and neural responses during e-cigarette vaping have not been studied as widely as responses to tobacco cigarettes.

For the findings, researchers at Michigan Tech University in the United States studied a group of healthy 20-year-old nonsmokers.

Each volunteer participated in two separate vaping sessions, separated by a month, in which they used a JUUL electronic cigarette containing nicotine or a similar placebo without nicotine for 10 minutes.

The research team took the volunteers' blood pressure readings before each vaping session and after a 10-minute recovery period after vaping. Heart rate, blood pressure, and MSNA were measured during vaping sessions.

When the volunteers used the nicotine product, both blood pressure and heart rate increased. Heart rate returned to normal ranges, but blood pressure remained high throughout the recovery period.

MSNA activity decreased during vaping and remained lower than normal during recovery. The volunteers did not experience the same cardiovascular changes when vaporizing the placebo.

These results suggest that nicotine-fed e-cigarettes suppress the transmission of nerve impulses that regulate blood pressure and heart rate (baroreflex function).

"We conclude that nonsmokers using the JUUL electronic cigarette may be at increased risk for acute and / or chronic hypertension," the researchers wrote.

