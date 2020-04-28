Dylan Sprouse Joins Heavy Metal and DIGA Studios in Comic Book Series – Up News Info

Dylan Sprouse has partnered with Allyance Media Group's science fiction and fantasy magazine Heavy Metal and DIGA Studios to bring their self-written comic book series to the page. The project is the first collaboration between DIGA Studios and the recently announced Heavy Metal Association, which aims to bring Heavy Metal content to movies, television, podcasts and more.

Sprouse wrote and developed the as yet untitled comic series in the past four years. It is described as "a deeply personal story, drawn from his deep Viking enthusiasm and pagan Norse affinity" and will fall under the Heavy Metal umbrella. Sprouse will be the executive producer of the project.

According to the producers, the project will initially be released as a comic book series, but DIGA's goal is to get it off the page and then onto the screen and beyond.

Sprouse first shared the project with DIGA Studios, who caught the attention of Heavy Metal.

"I've always been a huge fan of games and comics, and this project has provided me with such a creative outlet that it has become a true passion," says Sprouse, who has experience in video game design, poetry, and studio design. . . "The story is close to my heart, inspired by my past experiences and the bedtime sagas that my Scandinavian American grandmother used to read to me."

As an actor, Sprouse previously portrayed Zack Martin on Disney Channel & # 39; s Zack and Cody's Suite Life and its spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck.

Sprouse is represented by UTA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management. The partnership agreement was negotiated by Tommy Coriale for DIGA Studios, Matthew Medney for Heavy Metal, Jonathan Ehrlich for Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, and David Markman for DLA Piper.